Days hours minutes
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCR accounts for 30% of affordable housing segment’s supply across the country

Region’s share of new launches in the affordable segment grew from 21% in 2012 to 71% in 2017: report

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NCR has had the maximum number of affordable housing units added to its housing stock during the last two years and accounted for around 26 to 30 percent overall affordable housing segment’s supply across the top Indian cities, says a report by Anarock.

The region’s share of new launches in the affordable segment has grown from a mere 21 percent in 2012 to 71 percent in 2017, says the report.

Some pockets which qualify as the key destinations for affordable housing projects in NCR include Sohna (Gurgaon), Rajnagar Extension (Ghaziabad), Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida West (Greater Noida), and Bhiwadi.

These five precincts together accounted for almost half (48 percent) of NCR’s affordable housing supply (2012-Q3 2017) and added around 1.3 lakh units. They also constitute a major share by accounting for around 45 percent of the total supply in the region during the same period. While the average prices in NCR are between Rs 4,200 per sqft to Rs 4,600 per sqft, they are significantly lower in these pockets with a range between Rs 2,800 per sqft to Rs 3,900 per sqft, the report said.

The report says that Sohna is likely to be the next emerging satellite town due to proximity and connectivity to Gurgaon and other regions of NCR along with upcoming developments in the vicinity. It accounts for about one-third of affordable supply in Gurgaon.

More than 80% dwelling units’ supply in Bhiwadi, a hub of several industrial and logistics establishments, is in the affordable segment.

Excellent connectivity and good commute options to Noida and Delhi make Rajnagar Extension a key hotspot for affordable housing buyers, it says.

Greater Noida West enjoys the advantage of proximity to Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad - the established real estate destinations of NCR. Yamuna Expressway, a new entrant in real estate market, has turned out to be one of the top affordable markets in Greater Noida in the last two years, accounting for around 43 percent of affordable supply as of Q3-2017. The upcoming airport in Jewar and connectivity to the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh will aid future growth in this market, the report says.

“Exponential urbanisation and tremendous employment opportunities have made NCR one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. It is the largest urban agglomeration in India, with more than 28 million urban residents (around 7.5% of overall country’s urban population). The accelerated urbanisation and rampant migration of working population from different states have created a tremendous need for affordable housing in NCR – and the requirement keeps growing, says  Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

