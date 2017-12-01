Mumbai suburbs have the highest supply overhang: MahaRERA data

Mumbai’s suburbs have the highest supply overhang at 94,029 units and the total number of unsold units stand at 2.13 lakh units in Maharashtra, as per data from MahaRERA.

While the total number of unsold units in Mumbai City were 25,648 and 94,029 in Mumbai suburban, Thane recorded 93,592 unsold units, as per data by MahaRERA and JLL Research collated in a report titled MahaRERA: Data Demystified.

It also notes that maximum litigations recorded in Mumbai suburban areas at 493. The total number of litigations in the state stands at 1,030.

Maximum sales were recorded in Mumbai City (24,681 apartments sold out of 50,329 available), followed by Thane (86,479 apartments sold out of 1,80,071 available) and Mumbai suburbs (87,126 apartments sold out of 1,81,155 available), according to data from MahaRERA.

The overall sales ranged from 48 to 49 percent of the total available supply or that supply was double the demand, as per MahaRERA data interpreted by JLL in a report titled MahaRERA: Data Demystified.

Apart from locations, information on the kind of configurations selling in each of these locations is also available. 1 BHKs performed the best in Thane compared with Mumbai city and suburbs selling 29,551 units. Mumbai city sold 5,295 units and suburbs sold 19,803 units, as per Oct 4, 2017 MahaRERA data.

However, in Thane the supply far outstripped the demand with 62,000 1-BHK units available for sale and only 47 percent recording sales. 2 BHKs sold best overall in MMR and Thane sold the maximum 2 BHKs (61,145) compared with Mumbai suburbs which sold marginally lower (60,728) and Mumbai city sold the least (11,142 units.)

The luxury market performed better in suburbs compared with city. While almost 49 percent of the supply of 4 BHKs and 4 BHK+ sold in Mumbai suburbs, in Mumbai city the same configuration saw sales at 42 percent of the total supply in this category for the region, it says.

Despite the rigour that registration with RERA imposes, developers are now viewing registration as a stamp of approval from the government, which works as an automatic marketing tool for them, the research noted.

Consumers are definitely more comfortable buying a home in a RERA registered project.

It will especially benefit lesser-known developers who have been delivering good quality projects, but who don’t have huge advertising budgets, it says.

Access to funding through PE players as well as banks will definitely be easier for RERA registered developers. Banks and funds will now have access to all the legal documents and approvals required for the project. Hence, the comfort level for funding a particular project will improve. As the real estate sector becomes more organized and transparent, we will also witness better corporate governance evolving at the developer level.

From a lender perspective, in-depth risk analysis for developer funding is possible because all information about the promoter is now available online. This can help big banks decide on the kind of loan exposure they want to undertake for various geographies/ micro markets.

Going by the supply litigations, approvals which the project has received as well as information on the other ongoing projects the developer has undertaken – all can be attained at the click of a button. This will definitely help mitigate the lending risk, it said.

Interestingly, many lenders are relieved that the data submitted by developers to MahaRERA now matches the data overhang data given currently, it will be reasonable to state that Mumbai suburbs have the highest supply overhang. However, this needs to be submitted to banks when these developers sought funding for their projects. It assures the bank that there is consistency in data and makes these numbers reliable, it added.