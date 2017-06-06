Good news for buyers? RERA effect drags down Mumbai property prices up to 40%

Moneycontrol News

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) land auctions in Navi Mumbai last week saw 40 percent lower bids than in November, hinting at a possible impact of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

The bids varied between Rs 65,250 and Rs 96,000 per sq m in comparison to Rs 1.15 lakh – Rs 1.25 lakh in November. Land prices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have started falling with RERA having limited developers’ ability to buy land with advance payments from customers, according to a report in The Financial Express.

CIDCO is selling 6,000 sq m worth six commercial and residential plots in New Panvel. The Neelsiddhi Group acquired three plots — two at Rs 65,250 per sq m and one plot at Rs 76,000 per sq m, while Millennium Group acquired one plot at Rs 80,000 per sq m. Satyam Group bagged two plots at Rs 77,000 per sq m and Rs 96,000 per sq m, according to the report.

As developers make payments to CIDCO through cheques, the possibility of demonetisation-driven plunge in bids is unlikely. Manohar Shroff, vice-president, MCHI, Navi Mumbai, told the paper that RERA is the primary reason for the bids having come in at such low levels.

Industry experts expect the sector to see a lull period for another six months on account of RERA, lacklustre sales in April and May, and demonetisation spillover.

“A gradual improvement in buyer sentiment is expected towards the second half of 2017 as the impact of real estate reforms will begin to play out in the market,” says the latest report from Cushman & Wakefield.

The country’s top eight cities witnessed residential launches of approximately 25,800 units in the first quarter of 2017, registering a 16 percent decline from the corresponding period last year. A closer look at the trend indicates that launches have seen a steady quarter-on-quarter decline for the last four quarters, corresponding with the announcement of Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) 2016 in March last year and the demonetisation exercise in November 2016. Launches in the residential sector have declined by about 8 percent during the period April 2016 to March 2017 compared to the same period in 2015-16, it says.

In Delhi-NCR, new launches declined by almost half, in Kolkata declined by 29 percent and Bengaluru by 24 percent, the report says.

“We do not expect significant momentum in launches across most of the cities over the next 2-3 quarters as developers are realigning their marketing strategies to gear up for the implementation of RERA. They will focus mainly on registering the ongoing projects and establishing other internal processes to become RERA compliant,” the report adds.