you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol relaunches its Property section

We present you a feature-rich property home page that is focused on the needs of the home buyer and spans a range of topics from price movements to the government’s policy decisions.

Moneycontrol relaunches its Property section

Moneycontrol has relaunched its property section. We present you a feature-rich property home page that is focused on the needs of the home buyer and spans a range of topics from price movements to the government’s policy decisions. Expect breaking news on residential and commercial real estate, wall-to-wall coverage of urban reforms, interviews with industry players, analyses and trend stories. For instance, if there’s anything you want to know on the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, or on the impact of Goods and Services Tax on the sector, our real estate section is where you will find it. We feature a section on smart cities, and you can rely on us for updates on the hot-button issues around affordable housing and sustainable buildings.

We also present, in a tie-up with real estate data firm Propequity, a wealth of statistics across more than 40 cities in India. Here you’ll find information on the projects in these cities, both completed and underway, the weighted average price and the number of units available.

We headline our page today with an exclusive story on embattled developer Jaypee’s advisory to its clients on their outstanding claims.

Whether you are buying for end use or as an investment, or you just want to stay clued in on trends across the real estate asset class, it’s our endeavour to keep you ahead with our property page.

#Business #Real Estate

