Maharashtra government appoints second nodal agency to expedite PMAY in the state

In a move that is expected to help better implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state, the Maharashtra government has appointed Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) as the second nodal agency for the policy.

Earlier Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) was the only nodal agency looking after the implementation of PMAY in the entire state. A government resolution was recently passed making this announcement.

The Maharashtra government has an ambitious target of building 19.4 lakh affordable homes by 2022. There are 60,000 ongoing projects in the state through PMAY. This policy was rolled in 2015 and till now only about 10% of the state is covered under it.

“By appointing DMA as another nodal agency the government aims to streamline the entire process. It has been seen that MHADA alone was facing a lot of difficulties in implementing this policy. By getting DMA on board, we are attempting to ease the entire process of coordination”, says a housing department official.

DMA will focus on the implementation of the scheme at Municipal Council and Municipal Panchayat level. The directorate has been asked to survey their respective areas, to compile the information of all the potential beneficiaries. DMA has also been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submit it to the housing minister as well as to MHADA.

Recently, the central government had also come out with Public Private Partnership Models for Affordable Housing in India in order to attract private sector’s partnership into PMAY. The state government is hopeful that with these measures the policy will get a good head start in the coming months.

The developer community is also optimistic that by bringing in DMA the government will be able to fulfil the target it has set out for itself under PMAY.

“The Maharashtra State's Government Resolution (GR) on the appointment of DMA as the second nodal agency for PMAY, it is a positive step. Until now, MHADA was designated as the sole nodal agency for implementation of projects under PMAY which would fulfil the target; and it is apparent that this is not resulting in the expected numbers as regards homes to be built under PMAY. The GR reflects the seriousness with which the state government wants to implement PMAY related schemes and meet the target of creating homes under the same. It signifies that MHADA, having other tasks before it, may face challenges in terms of implementing projects under PMAY”, says Niranjan Hiranandani CMD, Hiranandani Communities. He is also President, National Real Estate Development Council (NATION).

