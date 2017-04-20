App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal estate
| Source: CNBC-TV18

Maharashtra announces new real estate norms, first regulator from May 1

India will soon be getting its first real estate regulator and developers will have to toe the line or face severe penalties.

ByKevin Lee

India will soon be getting its first real estate regulator and developers will have to toe the line or face severe penalties. The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the rules for its regulator, ahead of the various state regulators coming into effect.

Maharashtra's real estate regulator will come into force on May 1.

 The rules are as follows:

The state will impose a 5-10 percent fine on the estimated cost of the total project on three conditions:
  • If the project is not registered but advertised
  • If the builder ignores a Real Estate Tribunal order
  • If brokers violate orders of the Real Estate Tribunal

Also, if a developer, agent or flat owner pays the fine then no other legal action can be taken against them for the same case.

In case the accused is in custody and decides to pay the fine, then that will result in his/her release on payment of the fine.

If someone wants to appeal to the tribunal the fee charged will be Rs 5,000.

When the centre had notified the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act (RERA) Act, it had said that both a fine and a jail term could be levied on a developer. But the state government of Maharashtra is being a bit lenient by eliminating jail term if the fine is paid.

tags #Business #Real Estate

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.