Homebuyers hit by Lavasa project delay contemplate approaching Maharashtra RERA

When Pushkar Ghokale booked a home for his parent’s in the country’s first planned hill city ‘Lavasa Project’ he was hoping to get the delivery by 2015. But till now the wait has not ended. Gokhale is one of the hundreds of other buyers who had invested in the project and are now left high and dry.

"When I went there again in November 2015 around the time when the delivery was promised, I saw that the construction had come to a complete standstill. There was no infrastructure, which was promised to us. After paying almost 50 percent of the total value I am stuck here. This has caused a lot of frustration for the last 4 years," Gokhale said.

Launched in 2005, the project was marketed with glitzy advertisements and a high decibel marketing campaign. Since the very beginning the project is riddled with controversies, be it land issue or environment clearances.

This project is promoted by Lavasa Corporation Limited, which is a subsidiary of HCC. When CNBC-TV18 approached Lavasa Corporation, it said in an email statement that it has every intent to deliver as soon as its huge debt of Rs 5,000 crore is restructured.

"We expect to achieve this by the end of 2017-18. This will ensure revival of Lavasa project. This entire restructuring process, which involves multiple lenders was agreed in September 2015, but has taken time at banks level, impacting the project's progress. Lavasa is committed to hand over possession to home buyers once the entire restructuring exercise is completed," the Lavasa spokesperson said.

The Lavasa Project is actually a collection of smaller projects and each of them has a different delivery date. When we looked up the project on the MahaRERA website, we found that only a few of these are registered. Also, these projects now display a delivery date of 2020.

However, the buyers we spoke to say the company has not informed them of any change in delivery date. These buyers are now working on reaching out to Maharashtra's real estate regulator for relief and experts say it doesn’t matter if the project is not registered.

“If the Lavasa project is not registered with MAHA RERA then they have to send an email to the specific email ID of the MAHA RERA and then the authority will take a suo motu action”, says Milind Deshpande, RERA Consultant.

Experts add that there are other avenues buyers can take even as they wait for RERA to swing into action.

For the civil remedies they have to go to the consumer forum and consumer court. They can apply for the compensation and alternatively, they can file criminal proceedings. Besides these another procedure buyers could look into is — negotiations, which means going to the developers and talking to get their money back with 9 percent interest as per the law," says Sudip Mullick, Partner at Khaitan&Co.

But, relief for these home buyers is still a while away and for now, they have no choice but to wait.