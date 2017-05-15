Large township projects to feel the heat under RERA

Moneycontrol News

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 may impact the ability of developers to launch or complete large township projects spread across 100 acres or more. These will have to be registered, launched and marketed in phases with only those common facilities that can be completed within the promised timelines.

"In the first place, developers will generally desist from announcing new township projects for now. In the case of ongoing townships, they will seek to register and complete the individual projects and their associated amenities and features within the time-frame RERA stipulates,” says Anuj Puri, Chairman, JLLR (JLL Residential).

Project cluster approach

For township projects spread across 300 acres and offering facilities such as a golf course, a hospital, a school and even a cricket stadium, advertising will be limited to facilities and the number of units that have received clearances as part of the first phase.

“Developers will advertise only a cluster which will be part of a large township development. In any case approvals for a project are given only on a land parcel basis. Each land parcel is given a specific identification number by the local municipality,” says Om Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer - Residential at Brigade Enterprises Limited based in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"Township projects will come under pressure. The challenge before developers will be to execute the township project in phases, especially the common amenities for the cluster," says Vinit Vyankatesh Deo, Chairman and Managing Director, Posiview, a realty finance company.

“In the case of ongoing townships, they will seek to register and complete the individual projects and their associated amenities and features within the timeframe RERA stipulates. The deployment of the more time-intensive township-level amenities, facilities and infrastructure as well as the completion of the individual housing projects may certainly require the involvement of development partners," says Puri.

Buyers, too, will have to be told that they are buying into a large project that will be developed over a period of time. "In Haryana, for instance, the developer will have to apply for a license for the project or the phase he is planning to register. Marketability of such projects will be a big challenge and builders will have to incorporate disclosures into their agreements," says Anckur Srivasttava of GenReal Advisers.

New township policy

Since there cannot be a uniform policy governing 9 units and 9000 units, a comprehensive policy on townships may be announced at some point in time. "RERA has been announced, but is still very much a work-in-progress and may even include a comprehensive township policy at some point," says Puri

Going forward, one may also see development management agreements getting signed between land owners and branded real estate developers. The latter would be brought in to execute, market and complete the project within the stipulated timelines for a fee.

With RERA kicking in, developers are under pressure to complete projects on time or pay heavy penalty to buyers. It is because of this reason that many builders in the NCR market have started entering into development management agreements with either national realty brands or with local developers who have a track record of having executed and delivered projects on time.

The development agreement model will reduce the execution risk and the master developer concept will emerge. "Joint ventures and outright purchase of land deals will be few and far between," adds Srivasttava.

Smart cities projects

Smart cities projects, too, will come under the ambit of RERA. “RERA will be applicable across the board. All smart cities projects coming up in states that have notified RERA rules will have to comply with the regulatory norms," says Pratap Padode, Founder and Director, Smart Cities Council India.