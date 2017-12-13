JP Associates deposits Rs 150 crore with Supreme Court registry: Sources

Jaiprakash Associates, the parent company of embattled Jaypee Infratech, on Wednesday deposited Rs 150 crore with the Supreme Court registry, according to legal sources.

The sources also said that JP Associates may move Supreme Court on Thursday seeking an extension for the next deadline to deposit Rs 125 crore by December 31. The company may seek an extension of the deadline to January 31, 2018, they said.

At the last hearing on November 22, the Supreme Court had allowed the parent company of Jaypee Infratech to deposit Rs 275 crore on that day and another Rs 275 crore by December 31 (Rs 150 crore by December 13 and Rs 125 crore by December 31).

No specific timeline was given to deposit the remaining Rs 1,450 crore. But the SC order did say that “needless to say that direction for deposit of Rs 2,000 crore shall remain as it is. The only indulgence is to pay the same in installments.”

This was in contrast with an earlier order asking the promoters to deposit Rs 2,000 crore by November 13, which the promoters were unable to do even after four deadlines expired.

Last week, the Supreme Court registry wanted that the amount of Rs 275 crore deposited by the troubled JP Associates be transferred from the general account of the Supreme Court to a fixed deposit, so that it could earn interest. The request has been accepted.

The amicus curiae of the Jaypee insolvency case, Pawan Shri Aggarwal, was directed by the Supreme Court last month to update the portal where home buyers who have booked apartments in various Jaypee projects in Noida could register their claims. The portal is open until December 25 and the date of the next hearing is January 10, 2018.

On September 11 this year, Supreme Court directed JP Associates, the parent of real estate company Jaypee Infratech, to deposit Rs 2,000 crore by October 27. The apex court had also asked the NCLT-appointed interim resolution professional (IRP) to take over the management of Jaypee Infratech and submit a plan to protect the interests of home buyers and creditors within 45 days.

Also, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-appointed resolution professional (IRP) Anuj Jain has received 21 bids so far from investors willing to pump in at least Rs 2,000 crore to complete the projects floated by Jaypee Infratech. These projects collectively have 32,000 apartments, plots and villas.

Adani Group, the Hindujas, Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group, Vedanta Group, Essel Highways, IDFC, Lodha Group, Puravankara, SARE Homes, L&T Infratech, Cube Highways from Singapore, Kotak Infra, SARE Group, Deutsche Bank Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited, Suraksha Realty, Tata Realty, and National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF), were some of the parties who expressed interest to invest the amount in Jaypee's projects.