Jaypee homebuyers unhappy with condition of flats, say they have no choice but to take possession

As many as 200 home buyers of Jaypee Infratech’s Wish Town and Aman projects received their offer of possession letters recently. While it was a moment of relief for them to get letters after a wait of over eight years, most of them were unhappy that the houses are unhabitable and simply unfit to move in.

The remaining 500 home buyers of Aman and Wishtown projects are to be handed over letters soon, sources said.

“The exercise of handing over offer of possession letters has certainly created positivity, but there are no facilities in the five towers for which these offer of possession letters are being handed out,” says Col SK Nagrath, retired colonel and president of Jaypee Aman flat buyers association, adding it may take another year or more for these flats to become habitable.

“There are no facilities in and around the area, no club, no shopping complex. People are under tremendous pressure to shift as they have no choice,” he said.

“The houses are being handed over in this state by the builder to absolve itself of all legal responsibilities and make sure that no penalty has to be paid to buyers for late delivery,” Nagrath added.

Some buyers who have cases pending in National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCRDC) or other fora have been asked to sign a no-objection certificate so that if in future there is a court order offering relief, these buyers will have no right over it, said Rahul, another buyer.

“Even though houses are neither habitable nor safe, we will have to take possession. Also, by signing the NOC, we will end up losing at least Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh in case there is a court order in the future,” he explained.

Some buyers Moneycontrol spoke to said that they are under immense pressure to take the offer of possession and pay up the remaining 5 percent amount that also includes the amount for the area increased, limited common area charges of Rs 1.5 lakh (probably in lieu of parking that cannot be charged under RERA) and go in for registration, as they are unable to pay both rent and EMIs.

“We will be given possession letters only after we make the payment for the super area increase and other charges and get the house registered. Finishing will take at least 15 to 30 days but we are relieved that we are finally getting our house after a long wait,” the buyers told Moneycontrol.

However, there were a few buyers who are open to the idea of the company handing over bare shell houses and giving them a discount on the amount to be paid. “This way we can finish the interiors in three months instead of six months. But this is all voluntary,” a buyer said.

The company/insolvency resolution professional (IRP) was not available for comment.

Last month, the Noida authority had issued occupancy certificate for 650 flats in Jaypee Aman in sector 151. These ready flats are in towers N-2, N-3, N-4, N-5 and N-6. It also issued OC for 350 ready flats in Kosmos Tower and Klassic Towers located in Wish Town project in sector 128.

On Wednesday, the IRP through a public notice informed homebuyers that he will consider buyers’ claims through records provided by the Jaypee Infratech.

“The claims of home buyers may be obtained from the records of the debtor (Jaypee Infratech) and verified by/from the home buyers either individually or collectively. Therefore, if a homebuyer is unable to submit his/her claim in the prescribed format by the due date of August 24, 2017, the IRP will consider his/her claim on the basis of the company’s record (SOA) and books of account and decide after its verification in accordance with the Indian bankruptcy code,” said a statement by IRP.

Buyers had demanded that they should be exempted from filing claims as it will force them to undergo trauma of collecting papers, filing it and submitting the same. Buyers had also demanded that those buyers who were issued possession letters of ready flats by the Jaypee be allowed to shift and get registry executed.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted IDBI Bank’s plea for initiating insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech for defaulting on a Rs 526-crore loan earlier this month. NCLT appointed insolvency professional Anuj Jain as the CEO of Jaypee Infratech. He has been given six months to revive the company. This period is extendable by another three months.