Jaypee homebuyers’ portal is only a data repository; options selected in the website can be changed later

Homebuyers who have booked apartments in various Jaypee projects in Noida and are in the process of registering their claims on the amicus curiae’s website, need not worry. The amicus curiae of the Jaypee insolvency case Pawan Shri Aggarwal, who was directed by the apex court last month to update the portal, has assured that this is only a data collection exercise and that options selected can be revised once the resolution plan is ready.

“This is a collection of data exercise, not permanent in nature. It can have an oscillating effect. .. in the event of a resolution plan, the data can be revisited. That flexibility is there…things are not yet permanent at this stage. They are transient,” he told Moneycontrol.

More than 1000 homebuyers have registered their claims on the website http://amicusjaypee.in/HomePage that opened last Monday (December 4). Jaypee homebuyers have to state on the portal whether they want the unit or a refund. They also have to upload their details, allotment letter, photograph and an affidavit stating that they are the owners and what they want. The last date for filing claims is December 25.

The amicus curiae intends collating the data and also comparing it with the data collected by the resolution professional. “It should match with the company’s data. I will have to do the background exercise, verify each person’s claim and then compare it with the company’s data. That will take time,” he said.

“The court will have to have the data before it to understand how many people are for refund and what is the quantum of refund required. It has to see the trend, if more people want possession, accordingly it will have to take a decision. If the general trend is for refund, then the court will try and get the money back. But so far as the interest component is concerned, nothing has been said about that in the court’s order, that may eventually come, the court may take a decision on that,” he said.

Also, in the event of a resolution plan being put in place, this data “will be reassessed. There are two ways in which things are working. The resolution professional is currently working on a resolution plan, he has also collected some data when the initial forms were filled by buyers (Form A and Form C). So, there will be a kind comprehensive understanding as to how people have changed their options because over a period of time they (Jaypee) have also delivered some flats. The exercise is to see what is the mood of the people and how many are for refund and how many want the house. This is not something certain. It is only a collection of data exercise and in the event of a resolution plan, it can be revisited. That flexibility is there, it is not permanent. Even if one sees a trend wherein people state that they do not want the flat but the refund, there is possibility that the court may allow that. Things are not yet permanent at this stage. They are transient. It will now be seen how the promoters and the banks react to this,” he said.

“This is an exercise that can be used at any point in time at a future date. If the court says that you provide refund to people who have put their claims in the portal, then you will have to do that and if court says that it is better in the interests of all that people should get houses, that will have to be seen to. It may also quite possibly see what compensation, what delay in possession amount these people have to be given. The court may then utilise the money collected for payment of that too,” he said.

As for buyers who invested almost eight years ago and who are worried that just getting the principal amount is not enough, he said “buyers have been asking for that (interest). As of now what will be the rate, how much it will be, that cannot be said. The court seeing the largeness may say that it can get buyers 6 percent or 8 percent or in a better situation can also get 10 percent. Promoters may say that their agreement said Rs 5 per sq ft or that the interest rate cannot be more than the fixed deposit rate of 6 percent. All these things may come up for discussion but ultimately it is up to the court to decide,” he said.

The amicus curiae will be submitting the data collated to the Supreme Court and the court may take a decision on it on the next date of hearing itself. The case is due to come up for hearing on January 10, 2018.

“The promoters have deposited a certain amount, they may be directed to deposit a further amount. If they comply with all those directions and there is money coming into the court that money needs to be used – it can be used for refund, it can be kept back to see if it needs to be utilised for construction, it can be either way, it all depends on how the resolution is being projected, how the company is planning to revive, are they planning to construct, is their plan feasible etc. The court will decide keeping all this in mind,” he said.

On Friday, as many as 2,440 homebuyers representing nine associations, submitted a letter with the resolution professional, requesting him to give them access to relevant portions of the resolution plan dealing with their interest or consider uploading the extract of the resolution plan dealing with the homebuyers on the website.

Stating that buyers are the biggest “stakeholders of JIL,” the letter said that possession of units should be handed over to them by December 2018 and compensation for the delay at 18 per cent per annum. They also requested proper super-area fixation and a refund of car parking charges and collected services tax.

They also demanded that there should be provided clarity on the timelines for possession the various projects, clarity on the amount of compensation to be paid for delayed possession and timelines for the payment of this compensation, clarity on the timelines for refund of the amounts paid by buyers and clarity on the amount of compensation to be paid to the buyers seeking refund.

At the November 22 hearing, the Supreme Court had allowed the parent company of Jaypee Infratech Ltd to deposit Rs 275 crore and another Rs 275 crore by December 31. This is against the earlier order asking the promoters to deposit Rs 2,000 crore by November 13 which the promoters were unable to meet even though four deadlines had expired.

On September 11 this year, Supreme Court directed Jaypee Associates, the parent firm of its real estate firm Jaypee Infratech, to deposit Rs 2,000 crore by October 27. The apex court also asked the NCLT-appointed interim resolution professional (IRP) to take over the management of Jaypee Infratech and submit a plan to protect the interests of homebuyers and creditors within 45 days.

Also, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) appointed resolution professional (IRP) Anuj Jain had received 21 bids from investors week who were willing to pump in at least Rs 2,000 crore to complete the projects floated by Jaypee Infratech that involves nearly 32,000 apartments, plots and villas.

The new entrants post the ordinance promulgated last week that bars promoters of companies that have been non-performing assets (NPAs) for over a year from submitting their bids for the resolution process include high profile companies such as Adani Group, Hindujas and Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group.

Among the parties that had expressed interest earlier included Vedanta Group, Essel Highways, IDFC, Lodha Group, Puravankara, SARE Homes, L&T Infra, Cube Highways from Singapore, Kotak Infra, SARE Group, Deutsche Bank, Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited, Suraksha Realty, Tata Realty, National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) and JSW among others.