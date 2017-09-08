Jaypee home buyers move SC; demand builder deposit amount for completion of projects

As many as 2,500 home buyers of Jaypee Infratech have moved the Supreme Court asking it to direct Jaypee Group to ascertain and deposit the amounts towards completion of Wish Town. They have also sought compensation for delay in construction of the projects at the rate of 18 per cent per annum to the flat buyers with the Supreme Court or in an escrow account before re-initiation of insolvency resolution process.

“The petitioners have argued that the flat buyers paid monies to Jaypee Group in trust for the specific purpose of construction of flats/projects bought by the flat buyers and therefore it is necessary that the monies required for discharge of liabilities of Jaypee Group towards the flat buyers should be set aside before re-initiation of insolvency resolution process,” said Ramakant Rai, Counsel, Trilegal.

Filed by a consortium of almost 10 associations of flat buyers, through their law firm Trilegal, the buyers have pleaded that the insolvency code does not provide a suitable framework for protection of interest of home buyers and makes the flat buyers a test case for insolvency code would result in a grave injustice to the home buyers.

The application is a follow-up to the IDBI Bank moving the apex court on Thursday for lifting the stay on the insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech.

It said that NCLT has not given due consideration to the interests of thousands of home owners who are the biggest stakeholders and have paid an amount of approximately Rs 14,000 crore to Jaypee Infratech.

The consortium also apprehends that Jaypee Group and IDBI colluded in initiating the insolvency proceedings of Jaypee Infra with a view to defeat the principles of equity and justice and the interest of the flat buyers, it said.

The reasons cited for apprehension in the application include that IDBI has not invoked personal guarantee provided by Manoj Gaur in relation to IDBI loan till date. The consortium has argued that IDBI being a public/government funded entity was obliged to take all measures to recover its loan including invoking personal guarantee.

According to the consortium’s application, cherry picking of the mode of recovery by IDBI prima facie creates an apprehension that IDBI is preferring the interest of one individual/ Manoj Gaur over the interest and life savings of 25,000 flat buyers.

The consortium has also demanded a forensic audit into the accounts of Jaypee Infratech and its holding company, Jaiprakash Associates, by an appropriate authority and consequent direction for recovery of amounts paid by buyers for completion of projects.

The associations who have filed the application include Jaypee Greens Krescent Home Buyers Welfare Association, Jaypee Kasa Isles Welfare Association, Jaypee Kensington Boulevard Apartments Welfare Association, Jaypee Kensington Park Welfare Association, Jaypee Klassic Apartments Welfare Association, Jaypee Kube Buyers Welfare Association, KRH Buyers Association, Wishtown Property Owners Welfare Society and Garden Isles.

As many as 40,000 homebuyers, who have invested in Jaypee projects, have been waiting for over eight years to get their homes delivered and have been worried about their investments, especially after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted IDBI Bank’s plea for initiating insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech for defaulting on a Rs 526-crore loan earlier last month. NCLT appointed insolvency professional Anuj Jain as the CEO of Jaypee Infratech. He was given six months to revive the company.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court stayed the insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech, ruling in favour of a petition filed by home buyers. Flat-buyers had contended before the court that they will neither get a home nor a refund of their hard earned money on account of being "unsecured creditors". A day later IDBI Bank urged the Supreme Court to lift the stay order on insolvency proceedings against the real estate developer, saying the move would not benefit home buyers. The next hearing is set for September 11.

