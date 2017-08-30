Jaypee buyers fear cost escalation, want registration on carpet area

Vandana Ramnani

Moneycontrol News

Over 200 home buyers of Jaypee Infratech’s Wish Town and Aman projects with possession offers are a worried lot. They are apprehensive that they may have to get their property registered on the basis of super area instead of carpet area as per RERA rules, which may escalate costs by as much as 30 per cent.

Homebuyers confused

Home buyers say that there is still confusion about whether their apartment will be registered basis the super area or the carpet area. “If the registration is done on the basis of super area, many buyers will have to pay at least 30 per cent extra, which is almost Rs 1 lakh more. Besides, this is against RERA norms,” they say.

“It seems the authorities are complying with RERA rules as and when it suits them. As per our offer of possession letters we have been asked to pay an additional amount for increased super area. This is likely to result in an increase in property registration cost. But when it comes to penalty and compensation to be given to buyers, RERA has taken a back seat,” says Col SK Nagrath, retired colonel and president of Jaypee Aman flat buyers association.

District magistrate (DM) of Gautam Budh Nagar Brajesh Narain Singh told Moneycontrol that all properties that were issued occupation certificate prior to enforcement of RERA will be registered basis the super area. Incidentally, OC for almost 900 Jaypee flats was given in the month of July.

“We are still awaiting advice for properties that have been given or will be given OC after August 15. Clarity on whether such properties will be registered as per carpet area (as per RERA norms) or super area will emerge in the next 10 to 15 days as we have already sought directions on this matter,” he said.

Project still work-in-progress

Homebuyers have also said that even though offer of possession letters have been handed over to them, the project is still work-in-progress and lacks basic facilities. They have also been asked to get their property registered first before keys can be handed over to them.

“While the builder is making arrangements to get in vendors to cater to basic day-to-day needs of homebuyers, infrastructure such as parking, swimming pool, club facilities etc are not yet operational and may take another year,” says a buyer.

Can Noida Authority help?

“If homebuyers approach us we can take up the issue about facilities with the developer. As far as getting the apartments registered first and then handing over the keys is concerned, this is as per RERA rules. Unless the property is not registered, it does not belong to the buyer,” says Amit Mohan Prasad, CEO, Noida Authority.

Homebuyers who have received offer of possession letters have been given 30 days to make payments that include payment for the super area increase and other charges.

Sources said that once these buyers get a receipt after clearing all dues, they will have to approach the site official who will then begin work on sanitary fittings and electricity connection for their apartment. Each apartment will be readied basis as and when payment is received by the developer. The entire process may take about three months.

Over 200 home buyers of Jaypee Infratech’s Wish Town and Aman projects received their offer of possession letters recently. The remaining 500 home buyers of Aman and Wishtown projects are to be handed over letters soon, sources said.

Some buyers who have cases pending in National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) or other fora have been asked to sign a no-objection certificate so that if in future there is a court order offering relief, these buyers will have no right over it, said Rahul, another buyer.

“Even though houses are neither habitable nor safe, we will have to take possession. Also, by signing the NOC, we will end up losing at least Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh in case there is a court order in the future,” he explained.

Some buyers Moneycontrol spoke to said that they are under immense pressure to take the offer of possession and pay up the remaining 5 percent amount that also includes the amount for the area increased, limited common area charges of Rs 1.5 lakh (probably in lieu of parking that cannot be charged under RERA) and go in for registration, as they are unable to pay both rent and EMIs.

Reports said that the daily wage earners have stopped work at the under construction Jaypee Aman project due to non-payment of salaries. This has triggered panic among home buyers.

The company/insolvency resolution professional (IRP) was not available for comment.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted IDBI Bank’s plea for initiating insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech for defaulting on a Rs 526-crore loan earlier this month. NCLT appointed insolvency professional Anuj Jain as the CEO of Jaypee Infratech. He has been given six months to revive the company. This period is extendable by another three months.