Japanese firms should consider taking up smart cities projects in India: Puri

Stating that India is committed to improving ease of doing business and that the ‘red carpet’ has replaced ‘red tape’ in the country, housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep S Puri on Tuesday invited Japanese firms to invest in sectors like smart cities, renewable energy, waste to energy, electronic hardware, life sciences and mega infrastructure projects.

“India is strongly committed to improving the ease of doing business. ‘Red carpet’ has replaced ‘Red Tape.’ Over the past three years, the government of India has taken several initiatives to promote economic growth, improve investor confidence and business sentiment in India. This includes the establishment by commercial courts, the Insolvency & Bankruptcy code and the Goods and Service Tax (GST). With the positive impact of reforms, including the Goods and Services Tax, we are looking at growth figures reaching 8 per cent or more in the near future,” Puri said, addressing the 42nd joint meeting of India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee held in the Capital on Tuesday.

“Japanese companies should consider smart cities, renewable energy, waste to energy, electronic hardware, life sciences projects besides mega infrastructure projects in India. Other mega infrastructure projects of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC), the Metro Rail projects in Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru as well as the 12 Japan Industrial Townships (JITs) offer unprecedented opportunities for Japanese industry and products to enter India,” he said.

Puri said that India offers a "massive economic opportunity" as the nation needs to build 700-900 square meters of residential and commercial spaces every year till 2030 to accommodate the estimated 600 million people living in urban areas by that time.

“Other flagship initiatives such as ‘Startup-India’ and ‘Digital India’ offer opportunities to raise our engagement to the next level in keeping with the advent of Industry 4.0,” he told the audience.

He noted that there were already growing links between Japan’s prefectures and states in India. “Several states and cities in India have partnered with the prefectures and cities of Japan through MoUs to cooperate under diverse sectors. Recently Delhi and Fukuoka renewed their partnership agreement,” Puri said.

Other links that have benefitted both sides are arrangements between Gujarat with Hyogo; Hiroshima and Kanagawa with Tamil Nadu; Wakayama with Maharashtra; Mie with Karnataka; Sanin region with Kerala; Toyama with Andhra Pradesh; besides framework agreements for exchanges between Kyoto and Varanasi; and Yokohama City with Mumbai, to name a few, Puri said.

India is Japan’s largest ODA partner and Japan is now the 3rd largest investor in India. There was a sharp increase in Japanese FDI in India in FY 2016-2017, with the figure reaching USD 4.7 billion, up 80 percent from the USD 2.6 billion invested in the previous financial year.