App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOB joins hands with NHB for implementation of rural housing subsidy scheme

The interest subsidy under the scheme is at 3 percent per annum for a loan amount of Rs 2 lakh with repayment period up to 20 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Housing Bank for implementation of the Rural Housing Interest Subsidy Scheme (RHISS) of the central rural development ministry.

The MoU was signed in the presence of MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, R Subramaniakumar and MD & CEO of National Housing Bank, Sriram Kalyanaraman, along with senior executives of IOB and National Housing Bank, IOB said in a release.

“IOB is one of first major public sector bank to execute the MoU to implement the scheme. With the association, the bank will be able to extend the benefit of the RHISS scheme to its rural home loan customers of its 923 rural branches spread across India,” said R Subramaniakumar.

The aim of the RHISS is to provide subsidy on housing loans given to households living in rural areas, which are availed for construction and modifications of their dwelling units.

The interest subsidy under the scheme is at 3 percent per annum for a loan amount of Rs 2 lakh with repayment period up to 20 years.

tags #Business #Real Estate

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.