India’s first app for real estate brokers - 'Wajood’ - launched

This is the era of applications or apps as they are popularly known as. Almost all day-to-day activities are associated with some or the other app. Keeping this growing trend in mind the real estate broker community has now launched the first-ever application for real estate brokers called ‘Wajood’. This app aims to unite the broker community under a single platform and change the dynamics of brokering business.

The app which also aims to assist brokers in their growth, standardise brokerage commissions across India was launched at India’s first National Convention for Brokers in Mumbai. The conference was held by Sai Estate Consultants in Association with Confederation of Real Estate Brokers Association of India (CREBAI).

“There have been instances wherein one had to forego as high as 25% of our annual earnings only because developers did not honour the commitment of paying brokerage. The launch of Wajood by Sai Estate Consultants is slated to change the dynamics between the developers and the channel partners and how brokerage business is seen as a whole”, said Amit Wadhwani, Director, Sai Estate Consultant.

This app has been launched at a time when brokers across India have been brought under the ambit of Real Estate Regulatory Authority or RERA. RERA makes it mandatory for every real estate broker to register with it and market only those projects which are RERA registered.

Interestingly, Maharashtra which is leading in the implementation of RERA has seen a very low registration of brokers. So far only 12,000 brokers have registered out of over 1 lakh brokers in the state. Speaking on the occasion MahaRERA chairman Gautam Chatterjee appealed the brokers to register with the authority. “RERA registration comes with the status for brokers in the industry. I appeal to all the brokers to register and have that status as it will help to generate more revenue in future”, said Chatterjee.