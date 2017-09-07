Global Housing Price Index: India among world's top 10 price appreciating housing markets

The growth in mainstream residential prices in India has landed it a place among top ten international markets in the 12-months to June 2017, according to the Global House Price Index for Q2 2017 by Knight Frank. The country stood 9th among 55 international markets – 13 spots above its position on the index over June 2016. It even bettered the performance over the previous quarter wherein it ranked 13th.







At an annual price appreciation of 10.5 percent India’s residential sector outshined matured markets such as China (9.6 percent) and did nearly four times better than the price rise recorded in the United Kingdom (2.8 percent), says the report.



Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and National Director - Research, Knight Frank India , said, “The residential sector in select tier two cities such as Kochi, Lucknow and Kanpur have triggered the price growth. However, home prices in most metro cities such as Chennai and Delhi have not shown significant performance.”





Established more than a decade ago, the Knight Frank Global House Price Index allows investors and developers to compare the performance of mainstream residential markets around the world. Compiled on a quarterly basis using official government statistics or central bank data the index’s overall performance is weighted by the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on a Purchasing Power Parity basis and the latest quarter’s data is provisional pending the release of all the countries’ results.



While the overall index was comparison of residential prices up to the June-ending quarter of 2017, in case of 16 countries including India the report considered data until the March-ending quarter this year.