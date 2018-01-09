Increased lending to self-employed professionals may put pressure on affordable housing loans: Report

Intensifying competition and a higher share of lending to the self-employed segment may put pressure on affordable housing loans, warns a joint report by Moody's and Icra.

In a note on asset-backed securities (ABS) co-written with its parent Moody's, the report said gross-nonperforming assets in the affordable housing segment have inched up to 1.8 percent as of September 2017.

"While asset quality is expected to remain stable in the traditional housing segment, delinquencies could further build up in the affordable segment in the calendar year of 2018. This would be driven by factors like intensifying competition – resulting in some easing in lending standards – and a higher share of lending to the self-employed segment,” says Vibhor Mittal, head, Structured Finance at ICRA Ratings.

“Factors like favourable demographics (young working population with rapid nuclearlisation of families), strong latent demand and the accommodative policy of the government will continue to provide impetus to the housing sector,” the report said.

ICRA-rated housing loan pools have also exhibited strong performance with collection ratios largely observed in the range of 98 percent to 100 percent for traditional housing loan pools and 94 percent to 96 percent for the affordable housing loan pools during the past year or so, the report said.

The average loss cum 90 plus days past the due level in the affordable housing loan pools – though low at around 2.6 percent of September 2017 – was nearly seven times the level observed for traditional housing loan pools, the report said.

“The numbers do look concerning. I am not sure how accurate these numbers are but if they are accurate then certainly it is a cause for concern because housing loan non-performing loans (NPLs) should under no circumstances be more than 70-75 basis points (bps),” Keki Mistry, VC & CEO of HDFC was quoted as saying on CNBC-TV18.

Self-employed can be categorised into two segments. One can be professional self-employed which could be lawyers, chartered accountants, doctors, engineers and the other could be self-employed as in small shopkeepers or something of that sort, he had said.

According to him, the former category is not too much of a concern because the professionals at the end of the day will have the ability to service the loans, it is the second category where there could be some concern.

In order to ensure housing for all by 2022, Modi government has provided incentives for the affordable housing segment, including making it a priority sector lending for banks and huge interest subvention and direct cash subsidy.

It has introduced the credit linked subsidy scheme since January 2017, that covers two income categories in the middle-income group - Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (MIG-I) and Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (MIG-II) per annum. In the MIG-I, an interest subsidy of 4 percent has been provided for loan amounts up to Rs 9 lakh while in MIG-II, an interest subsidy of 3 percent has been provided for a loan amount of Rs 12 lakh.

Housing loans above Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh will be at non-subsidized rates. CLSS for MIG will support acquisition/ construction of the house (including re-purchase) of 120 square metre and 150 square metre carpet area as per income eligibility.

The Moody's and ICRA report, however, did note that housing loans continue to be seen as the best performing retail loan asset class in the country, demonstrating low and stable delinquencies over the years, in 2018, the report noted.

This is possible because of the underlying collateral, which is self-occupied residential property, absence of steep correction in property prices and moderate loan to value ratios, the report said.

Moody's said the impact of demonetisation and the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) will lead to higher delinquencies in ABS for loans against property (LAP) to small and medium enterprises.

"Introduction of a GST in July 2017 and demonetization have placed stress on the SME sector," Dipanshu Rustagi, assistant vice-president and analyst at Moody’s said.