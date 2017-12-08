Implementation agreement on sustainable transport signed between MoHUA and GIZ GmbH

An implementation agreement on sustainable urban transport in Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore and Kochi was signed on Friday between the ministry of housing and urban affairs and GIZ GmbH.

An amount of Euro 4 million (approximately Rs 29 crore) through GIZ is envisaged for this purpose over a period of three years. The main objective of this project is to improve planning and implementation of sustainable urban transport, a ministry release said.

The agreement has been signed by Mukund Kumar Sinha, OSD and ex-officio joint secretary, MoHUA from Indian side and Wolfgang Hanning, country director, GIZ from the German side.

It was signed in the presence of Hardeep Puri, union minister of housing and urban affairs and the German Ambassador Martin Ney.

Annual Negotiations and Consultations between India and Germany in 2015 enumerated Technical Cooperation by Government of Germany for Urban Mobility in India which was later formalised with a MoU between the two governments encompassing this project. The project will give the desired impetus in three major interventions proposed under Smart City Mission of the ministry viz. ITS-based transport solutions, non-motorised vehicles and last mile connectivity.