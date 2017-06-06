I foresee affordable housing will become sector’s growth driver: Sobha Developers MD

Moneycontrol News

For the last three years, the real estate market in India’s key urban hubs like Bangalore, Pune and Gurgaon has been static. But with the recent steps taken by the Centre and with the real estate regulator in place across states, JC Sharma, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Sobha Developers, believes that things will improve. In conversation with Moneycontrol’s Malini Bhupta, he says demand should pick up in times to come. Edited excerpts:

How is the residential Bangalore market doing given that you are a very strong player there?

If you look at our performance, we sold 3 million sq ft. Of this, 2.25 million sq ft was in Bangalore alone. We got adversely impacted in the third quarter of the last fiscal. Bangalore did not do too well. Our sales in Bangalore alone was Rs 300 crore in that quarter compared to all India sales of Rs 373 crore in the same quarter. In the fourth quarter, overall sales jumped to Rs 505 crore and Bangalore sales were Rs 372 crore.

How do you expect the layoffs to impact Bangalore's real estate market?

My last quarter numbers show that things have come back to normal. But we keep hearing things. This means there are some people who could have bought may not be buying due to job losses. It is to be seen in the context of the power of people who can buy against those who cannot. I am adding one more thing here that in any case there will be supply-side constraints and those who are still left tend to gain market share.

How about sentiment? Is that looking upbeat?

Gold imports have doubled and automobile sales are up. More and more people are flying out of India. The issue has to be looked at with the serious attention it merits. We have to look at our base and the big picture. In China, one company in one city does 10 million sq ft. Housing is an under-serviced market. In this scenario, good players will do better.

How do you expect the year to be in 2017?

When we look forward, pertaining to the real estate sector, the following good things have happened to it in 2017. Housing for All has been declared as a mission statement. The government has given infrastructure status and complete income tax waivers for affordable housing schemes provided the homes are 60 sq m (646 sq ft) in carpet area. This category has been given a push, which was not earlier there. I foresee that affordable housing will become the sector’s growth driver. This should become a preferred choice for most people who were not otherwise able to afford [a house].

The government has also extended the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for middle income group, which means that if you are buying a home with an area of 90 sq mts or 110 sq mts the buyer will get a subsidy. If it is a first home, then the buyer is entitled to a cash incentive of Rs 200,000-235,000. The Prime Minister Awas Yojana should also help. When we are in 2017, up to Rs 30-lakh home loan the interest rate is down to 8.35 percent. There has been a significant reduction in EMI payments. The other big benefit is that your provident fund can be used to pay for upfront amount to buy a home or pay EMIs. PF authority is willing to pay EMI from the corpus. This, too, will be an impetus to the sector. These factors will help create demand.

Demand is also likely to get created when we look at the pull-and-push scenario. You will see RERA has become a reality now. Builders who do not have financial capability and those who don’t have a track record -- they will no longer be allowed to sell in market. This should have an impact on supply-side, going forward.

Currently, I am carrying unsold inventory of 18 million sq ft. In Bangalore alone, I have ongoing projects of roughly 7.8 million sq ft. Plus, I have approved plan of 5.28 million sq ft. I do not suffer from a situation, if I don’t launch a new project; I won’t have anything to sell.

For new projects, we have been advised by lawyers to start only after getting registered. Once RERA is implemented in letter and spirit then register and sell. Our sales performance may be impacted, if RERA gets delayed further. This transition will augur well for reputed developers to sell more.

GST will also become very important. In future, my basic cost of construction will be without any taxes that will bring down cost.

What negatives do you see this year?

The sentiment remains bad. In Bangalore, we hear that new jobs are not getting created. So far commercial space absorption continues. But what we are hearing is that due to automation or efficiency, job losses are going to continue and to that extent we will get affected.

For three years you have not seen a pick-up in demand?

Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Gurgaon has not done well. The last growth was witnessed in 2013-14. In FY13, we sold 3.75 million sq ft. For the last three years, we have seen a fall in value and volume.

You gave a guidance of selling 7-8 million sq ft. Do you think that is a possibility?

The desire to reach that number is 100 percent there and we are working towards that. We conveyed to analysts in our analyst call after our results that we have doubled our inventory. This year we launched 3.3 million sq ft of group housing scheme in Gurgaon. Say, for example, in Bangalore if we have so much of carrying inventory it is half of that. The same thing applies in Kochi and Chennai etc. We remain clear and confident on two convictions.

First, the housing market has to grow in proportion to India’s economy. When people cannot afford they live sub-optimally. None of the things we discussed earlier existed. Today, we have a government which considers housing to be a key driver for growth. By incentivizing housing, the economy can be turbo-charged. If you look at Sobha’s market – NCR Gurgaon, Kochi, Calicut, Mysore, Bangalore and Pune—we decided to be prominent players in these markets.

Things did not work out but we completed the projects. The circumstances, which are prevailing now augurs well for the sector. Once a good number of homes are affordable, it will boost demand.