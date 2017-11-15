Housing & Urban Affairs Minister asks HUDCO to focus on affordable housing

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep S Puri has asked HUDCO to prioritise affordable housing in all its endeavours to contribute to Housing for All by 2022. He was speaking at the inauguration of HUDCO Build Tech– 2017 pavilion at ITPO here on Tuesday.

He lauded HUDCO’s contribution in financing a wide range of housing and infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, hospitals, metro rail, etc., and partnering in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), NULM etc.

“HUDCO’s contribution is not just limited to affordable housing but also contributes through financing of national assets like Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Bengaluru Metro Rail and Cochin International Airport etc. HUDCO has contributed to sustainable development through its financing of water supply schemes, riverfront development as well as creation of public spaces and conservation of lakes. The exhibition captures the tremendous work done by HUDCO for affordable housing and urban infrastructure in the country,” said Ravi Kanth, CMD, HUDCO.

He informed the minister that HUDCO is a techno-financial institution and the exhibition has tried to capture the multi-dimensional roles played by HUDCO towards sustainable development and particularly urban development.

The exhibition focuses on the housing and infrastructure projects and innovative consultancy assignments in architecture, city planning, utilization of cost effective and sustainable building materials, technologies and services, and energy efficient green buildings, CSR etc.

CMD of HUDCO said that the company has also designed some landmark projects in the capital, ecologically sensitive area of Sikkim as well as affordable housing in Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh. HUDCO is a Central Nodal Agency (along with NHB) for the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) component of the Government of India programme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – Urban.

The exhibition also showcases HUDCO’s contribution towards successful implementation of this ambitious programme that aims to provide Housing for All by 2022.