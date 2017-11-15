App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Housing & Urban Affairs Minister asks HUDCO to focus on affordable housing

He lauded HUDCO’s contribution in financing a wide range of housing and infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, hospitals, metro rail, etc., and partnering in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and NULM.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep S Puri has asked HUDCO to prioritise affordable housing in all its endeavours to contribute to Housing for All by 2022. He was speaking at the inauguration of HUDCO Build Tech– 2017 pavilion at ITPO here on Tuesday.

He lauded HUDCO’s contribution in financing a wide range of housing and infrastructure  projects, including roads, bridges, hospitals, metro rail, etc., and partnering in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), NULM etc.

“HUDCO’s contribution is not just limited to affordable housing but also contributes through financing of national assets like Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Bengaluru Metro Rail and Cochin International Airport etc.  HUDCO has contributed to sustainable development through its financing of water supply schemes, riverfront development as well as creation of public spaces and conservation of lakes. The exhibition captures the tremendous work done by HUDCO for affordable housing and urban infrastructure in the country,” said Ravi Kanth, CMD, HUDCO.

related news

He informed the minister that HUDCO is a techno-financial institution and the exhibition has tried to capture the multi-dimensional roles played by HUDCO towards sustainable development and particularly urban development.

The exhibition focuses on the housing and infrastructure projects and innovative consultancy assignments in architecture, city planning, utilization of cost effective and sustainable building materials, technologies and services, and energy efficient green buildings, CSR etc.

CMD of HUDCO said that the company has also designed some landmark projects in the capital, ecologically sensitive area of Sikkim as well as affordable housing in Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh. HUDCO is a Central Nodal Agency (along with NHB) for the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) component of the Government of India programme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – Urban.

The exhibition also showcases HUDCO’s contribution towards successful implementation of this ambitious programme that aims to provide Housing for All by 2022.

tags #Real Estate #Residential

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.