Housing sales increase on the back of affordable housing; unsold housing stock declines

Unsold stock in top eight Tier I cities marginally declined by (-1%) quarter-on-quarter with the total number of unsold units at 9.39 lakh units compared to last quarter 9.5 lakh units. The decrease was led by Hyderabad and NCR (-5 percent) followed by Ahmedabad and Bengaluru at (-3 percent), says a report titled Residential Real Estate Market Q2 2017-2018 by Liases Foras.

The report also said that the maximum sales growth of 11 percent took place on the back of affordable properties priced below Rs 25 lakh. MMR contributed towards the highest sales in this segment at 28 percent with 3388 units followed by Ahmedabad at 24 percent with 2903 units, it said.

Affordable segment contributed to 19 percent of the overall sales as compared to 17 percent in the previous quarter. Sales of properties priced between Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore and Rs 25 to Rs 50 lakh decreased by

(-8%) and (-5%) respectively. Properties priced between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh contributed to 36 percent of the total sales, the report said.

MMR had the highest sales contribution in the affordable segment with 3,388 units i.e. 28 percent followed by Ahmedabad with 2,903 units at 24 percent of the total sales. All eight cities cumulatively sold the maximum number of units priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, with sales of 23,493 units at 36 percent of total sales, followed by units priced between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore at 29 percent of the total sales.

MMR contributed the highest to overall sales at 6,194 units i.e. 25 percent of total sales followed by NCR at 15,660 units i.e. 24 percent of the total sales, the report said.

Property sales

Sales across the eight Tier I cities – MMR, NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata - decreased marginally from 64,881 in the previous quarter to 64,781 units in the current quarter.

Hyderabad led sales with an increase of 11 percent quarter on quarter. MMR sold 16,194 units to record a maximum share to overall sales at 24 percent. Chennai and Kolkata witnessed a steep decline in sales at (-13%) and

(-8%) quarter-on-quarter. Hyderabad posted a healthy increase of 11 percent sales, followed by MMR and Pune with a meager 2 percent increase.

On a year-on-year basis, sales across the tier I cities increased by 5 percent with MMR emerging as the leader with a 19 percent increase followed by NCR at 15 percent, Hyderabad at 13 percent and Pune at 10 percent. Chennai and Bengaluru witnessed a steep decline of (-23%) and (-21%) respectively, the report said.

Unsold Stock

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the overall unsold stock decreased marginally by (-1%). Hyderabad and NCR witnessed a (-5%) decline in unsold stock followed by Ahmedabad and Bengaluru at (-3%). Unsold stock in Kolkata increased the highest among the Tier I cities by 7 percent followed by Chennai at 6 percent.

As for year-on-year basis, the overall unsold stock in Tier I cities increased marginally. Chennai witnessed a 20 percent increase, which is the highest, followed by Kolkata 13 percent, MMR at 8 percent and Pune at 7 percent. NCR, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru saw a decline of (-10%), (-8%) and (-7%), respectively.

Months inventory

The months inventory remained constant across Tier I cities. Bengaluru and Pune witnessed no change in months inventory. The number of months remains constant at 44 for Bengaluru and 33 for Pune. Chennai witnessed the maximum increase at 22 percent where the number of months increased from 58 to 71 months. Hyderabad witnessed the maximum decrease (-12%).

On a year-on-year basis, overall months inventory decreased (-4%) from 46 to 44 months. An efficient market maintains 8-12 months of inventory, which would indicate a downside pressure on price across all the major cities in India. Maximum increase was seen in Chennai at 58 percent, where months inventory reached 71 months from 45 months a year ago.

Movement in prices

The weighted average price across Tier I cities witnessed a marginal increase of 1 percent. Prices declined only in Chennai by (-1%). The Hyderabad market witnessed a 2 percent increase in prices.

On a year-on-year basis, in the second quarter of 2017-2018, the weighted average price level increased 2 percent to Rs 6,804 psf from Rs 6,675 psf a year ago. Prices in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru increased the maximum by 2 per cent. Kolkata and Pune witnessed a decline in prices by -2 percent.

New launches

MMR added the highest number of new launch units, with a contribution of 35 percent followed by NCR at 14 percent respectively. In MMR, units priced between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore witnessed the maximum number of launches (4,359 units). As many as 37 percent new launches were in the price range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and 33 percent in the range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

MMR contributed to 35 percent of the new launches in the affordable segment (priced at Rs 25 lakh), the report added.