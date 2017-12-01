App
Housing ministry approves construction of over 1 lakh more houses for urban poor

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has approved the construction of 1.12 lakh more affordable houses for urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), an official release said on Thursday.

There will be an investment of Rs 8,105 crore for construction of these houses. The Centre will provide an assistance of Rs 1,681 crore for their construction, it said.

The approval was given in the 28th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) held here yesterday.

With this, the total number of houses sanctioned so far under the scheme would be over 30.52 lakh, it said.

In the latest approvals, Madhya Pradesh got the highest sanction of 34,680 houses, followed by Haryana 24,221 houses, Maharashtra 11,523 houses, Jharkhand 28,477 houses, Kerala 9836 houses and Mizoram 3,270 houses.

Under PMAY(U), the government targets to provide houses to all urban poor by 2022. Currently, the shortage of houses is pegged at 1.2 crore.

