Housing Minister Hardeep Puri: Investment of Rs 1.91 lakh crore proposed by 90 smart cities

A total investment of Rs 1.9 lakh crore has been proposed by 90 cities under smart city plans. Projects focusing on revamping an identified area (area-based projects) are estimated to cost Rs 1.5 lakh crore, union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Puri has informed the parliamentary consultative committee meeting attached to the ministry.

Smart initiatives across the city (pan-city initiatives) account for the remaining Rs 36,655 crore of investments. Besides area-based development (ABD) and pan-city projects an amount of Rs 1,998.49 crore has been kept aside for operations and maintenance (O&M) cost of the mission and other contingencies.

“The implementation of the Smart Cities Mission is done by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to be set up at city level in the form of a limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 and are promoted by the State/UT and the Urban Local Body(ULB) jointly both having 50:50 equity shareholding. After selection, each selected Smart City has to set up SPVs and start implementation of their Smart City Proposal, preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), tenders etc. The SPV will convert the Smart City Proposal into projects through Project Management Consultants(PMCs) and implementation thereafter,” he said.

So far 77 Smart Cities (including 11 of the round 3 cities) have established their SPVs, he said at the meeting last week that was attended by members of parliament Raghav Lakhanpal, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Dr Srikant Eknath Shinde and Dr Satyanarayana Jatiya and Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary, MoHUA and senior officers of the ministry.

Addressing the members, Puri informed that 2,855 projects worth Rs 1,35,459 crore are in various stages of implementation. While 147 projects worth Rs.1,872 crore have been completed and 396 projects worth Rs.14,672 cores are currently under implementation Further tendering has started for 283 projects with a cost of Rs.16,549 and detailed project reports are being prepared for 2,029 projects worth Rs 1,02,366 crore.

“The selection process of Smart Cities is based on the idea of competitive and cooperative federalism and follows a challenging process to select cities in two stages. A two-stage selection process has been followed. In the first stage, a total number of 100 smart cities has been distributed amongst the States and UTs on the basis of equitable criteria. The State/UT subsequently have shortlisted and potential smart cities on the basis of preconditions and scoring criteria. In the second state of the competition, each of the potential 100 smart cities had prepared their Smart City Proposal (SCP) which contained the model chosen (retrofitting or redevelopment or greenfield development or a mix thereof) and additionally include a pan-city dimension with smart solutions,” he said.

In Stage 1, all States/UTs shortlisted 98 potential Smart Cities to participate in Stage II. Further, on the basis of requests received from States, 12 new potential Smart Cities (left out capital cities and equal scoring cities) have also been included to participate in All India Competition (Stage 2) of the Smart City Challenge Process. In Stage II, 90 cities (20 cities in Round1 in January 2016, 13 cities in fast-track round in May 2016, 27 cities in Round 2 in September, 2016 and 30 cities in Round 3 in June 2017) have been selected so far. The other 10 cities are expected to be selected in this financial year (2017-18), the minister said.

