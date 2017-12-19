Homebuyers write to UP CM, demand cases of fraud against Jaypee be transferred to CBI

After waiting for nearly 15 months, homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown who had filed police complaints against the embattled developer, have now written to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to transfer the case to the CBI within a month’s time.

“I have requested in the letter that the cases be transferred to the CBI within a month as I feel that the Noida police is not capable of handling these cases. I have followed up the matter with the Noida police number of times but received a standard response that the matter is under investigation. I am not satisfied with their response and want the cases transferred. The letter is dated November 23. If no action is taken within the next few days, I will see what further action needs to be taken,” says Krishan Mitroo, head of nine homebuyers’ associations of Jaypee Wishtown.

In the letter, the buyers have also sought details of action taken on the FIR registered in April this year under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of IPC.

“…the cases may kindly be transferred to a more professional authority, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, national investigation agency or any other such Central government agency for investigation, within a period of one month, through which we may hope to seek justice and a logical conclusive action, as deemed fit,” says the letter.

On August 2016, homebuyers had filed a complaint regarding a matter of fraud and cheating by Jaiprakash Associates. On April 15 this year, around 500 buyers had sat on a day-long dharna at the office of SSP Gautam Budhnagar to protest against lack of action and demanded an FIR be filed. The FIR was finally lodged in the Sector 135 police station, Noida.

“Nearly Rs 18,000 crore have been deposited with the builder by 35,000 buyers. More than 20,000 units are yet to be handed over. We demand an investigation into the financial misappropriation of the buyers’ funds by the company. Also, why are we being dragged into the insolvency proceedings, we are only financiers and not creditors,” says Mitroo.

Last week, in his reply to letters submitted by Jaypee homebuyers, Resolution Professional Anuj Jain had assured them that ‘he will be taking necessary measures for the protection of the interests of homebuyers’.

The reply also stated that he had submitted an action plan to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover that detailed the steps taken by him under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The action plan was submitted in the November 22 hearing of the case.

In two letters to the resolution professional dated September 15 and December 8 earlier this year, as many as 2,440 homebuyers representing nine associations had requested him to give them access to relevant portions of the resolution plan dealing with their interest or consider uploading the extract of the resolution plan dealing with the homebuyers on the website.

The Supreme Court last week also extended the deadline for Jaypee Associates, the parent company of embattled Jaypee Infratech Ltd, to deposit an additional Rs 125 crore with the apex court to Jan 25, 2018. The court has set February 1 as the next date for hearing the case. Jaiprakash Associates had deposited Rs 150 crore with the registry on Wednesday last week.

At the last hearing on November 22, the Supreme Court had allowed the parent company of Jaypee Infratech Ltd to deposit Rs 275 crore on that day and another Rs 275 crore by December 31 (Rs 150 crore by December 13, 2017 and Rs 125 crore by December 31, 2017).

No specific timeline was given to deposit the remaining Rs 1,450 crore. But the SC order that day did say that “Needless to say that direction for deposit of Rs 2000 crore shall remain as it is. The only indulgence is to pay the same in installments.”