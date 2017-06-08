Homebuyers may have to wait few months for home loan rate to come down

Moneycontrol News

The decision to lower the risk weights on home loans by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to give banks more elbow room to reduce home loan rates. Lenders and builders both expect home loan rates to come down. However, there could be a wait of a couple of months.

“The reduction of risk weightage for home loans means banks will have better elbow room to reduce interest rates for home loans in this category. They will now have to keep aside lesser provisioning for such loans and that augurs well for the real estate market at large because the major chunk of housing loan demand is in this category. This will ensure more liquidity and the cost of the home loan is likely to come down,” says Samantak Das, Chief Economist and National Director, Research, Knight Frank (India).

Keki M Mistry, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC, said that the RBI could have considered reducing the risk weighs on home loans retrospectively,” he said.

To help banks to lend more for housing in large cities and make high-value home loans cheaper, the RBI has reduced the risk weightage on home loans above Rs 75 lakh to 50 percent from 75 percent earlier.

SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya had yesterday termed the RBI move as a positive one. “The large cut in inflation projection by the RBI in the monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities and is likely to create room for rate cuts in the latter half of the year,” she said.

Rishi Mehra, CEO of Wishfin.com also felt home loan rate cut may come next quarter. “The RBI has eased liquidity in the banking system by close to Rs 50,000 crore by reducing the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) from 20.5 percent of their deposits to invest 20% with effect from June 24, 2017. This will ensure that rates come down further in next quarter or so.”

Mehra said that the reduction in risk weights for home loans above Rs 75 lakh to 50 percent from 75 percent earlier will ensure that rates in this segment reduces and ensure more customers in this category who are not sure will take a plunge. “The rates above Rs 75 lakhs were 0.25-0.5 percent higher and were in the range of 8.6-8.9 percent. This may reduce and come to the same level as 8.35 percent for other loans,” he said.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman – India and South East Asia, CBRE, feels the move will give a boost to real estate. “The moves could prove beneficial for prospective home buyers with the expectation that lending institutions could further lower the interest rates on loans. A focus on controlling the inflation rate coupled with other reforms is expected to further foster the growth of the real estate sector in the second half of the year,” he said.

Jaxay Shah, president, Credai, an umbrella body of real estate developers in India, echoed the views. “Reduction of risk weight makes it more profitable for banks to give loans to housing as compared to other sectors. Therefore, home loan customers may expect easier availability at marginally reduced rates,” adds Jaxay Shah, president, Credai, an umbrella body of real estate developers in India.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com