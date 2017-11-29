Gurgaon’s oldest landmark Hotel 32nd Milestone gets a makeover

Milestone Ventures, NCR’s leading developers on Wednesday announced the re-launch of Gurgaon’s oldest, iconic landmark – ‘32nd Milestone’, now known as 32nd Avenue.

Milestone Ventures has appointed CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd as the Strategic Leasing and Marketing Partner to reinvent the property as a specially curated one-of-a-kind high-street, offering a range of F&B brands.

Spread across 0.15 million sq.ft. (1.5 lakh), 32nd Avenue will house a total of 35 premium restaurants, of which 15 will be open in the first phase of the development - by mid-December.

The Avenue will be located within 32nd Village, which is 2 million sq.ft. of commercial (office) retail and hospitality spaces including Signature Towers 2, Signature Towers 3, Milestone Experion Center, Galaxy Hotel and Mall, and a free-standing convention facility.

As the leading retail destination of NCR, Gurgaon has grown to offer 0.5 million sq.ft. (5 lakh) of F&B catchment over the past three years.

This figure is projected to expand by an additional 0.2 million sq.ft. by 2019, adopting interesting yet distinctive F&B formats catering to the entire NCR population.

Complementing the trend and demands, 32ndAvenue is introducing an assortment of curated restaurants ranging from specialized Indian cuisines (Bihari, Carnatic) to renowned international brands (such as Last from New York) opening doors to the Indian market for the first time.

While the focus will be on fine foods, 32nd Avenue also includes other popular concepts including a Brewery to attract the millennial population.

“While most destinations (including malls and hubs) collectively have retail and F&B options, what differentiates 32nd Avenue is its ability to be a common point for different audiences seeking unconventional dining experiences, distinguished retail therapy and new workspace concepts like co-working. Building on the iconic status that 32nd Milestone has among the older generation, we look to reach out to the younger and more informed workforce present here as well and build new memorSies that will go the distance,” said Dhruv Sharma, CEO – Milestone Ventures, while speaking at the launch.

As the strategic advisor for the project, Rajat Gupta, Managing Director, Advisory & Transaction Services, India for CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said:

“The F&B retail space has evolved significantly during the past few years with segments like fashion and F&B garnering a larger share. As a leading F&B market, Gurgaon offers a great opportunity to restaurateurs and brands to establish their mark in the city. The overall focus for retail is of providing experiences, Every space needs to cater to a larger audience and be able to provide more than just what it was built for and we believe 32Avenue does that. It provides a space that gives customers a unique location housing the best food brands while providing a world-class ambience. All this is aimed at bringing back the customer to the space-time and again,” he said.