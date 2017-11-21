App
Real Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

"I have no doubt that it (Aadhaar linkage) will happen," Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri has said

After demonetisation, RERA and GST, the government is firming up plans to make mandatory linking Aadhaar to property transactions. "Absolutely, that’s the way it's heading anyways. I have no doubt that it will happen," Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri has said.

This is, perhaps, the first that a Union minister has hinted at the government's intent to crackdown on benami property through Aadhaar seeding. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have often said the demonetisation was only the beginning of curbing on black money.

Puri said that large-value transactions such as those made in property can definetely be monitored. “There is no economy in the world that is entirely cashless. However, people do not feel the need of carrying large wads of cash around in economies that have stable system. That’s the way we are heading,” he told ET NOW in an interview.

The Modi government has been strengthening the real estate sector through reforms such as RERA. Last year, it amended the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act to curb illegal deals in the sector and targeting black money hoarders.

