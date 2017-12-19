App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt plans to use PSU land for affordable housing projects

The new decision comes after various calculations indicated that over one lakh affordable homes of 800 square feet each could be built on approximately 2500 acres land that is available from 8 PSUs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In what could be a big boost toward achieving its target of ensuring affordable housing to all, the government plans to allow the use of land owned by public sector undertakings (PSU) for building homes.

Accordingly, the government plans to bring changes to the current land use policy, stated a report in the Financial Express. As per reports, vast amount of surplus land available within the control of PSUs will be used for the construction of low cost housing in urban areas.

Earlier, in September the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had given an indication in this direction after it announced it has evolved eight public-private partnership options, including six for promoting affordable housing using government lands.

The new decision comes after  calculations indicated that over one lakh affordable homes of 800 square feet each could be built on approximately 2500 acres land that is available from eight PSUs. These include HMT Bearings in Hyderabad, Hindustan Antibiotics in Pune, Heavy Engineering Corporation in Ranchi, Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in Gurgaon and HMT Watches in Nainital which are facing a possible shut down.

related news

The plan, if it becomes a reality, could be a big boost for government’s “Housing for All by 2022 Mission” that aims to construct around 1.2 crore new homes.

Reports indicate the Department of Public Enterprises will float a cabinet note regarding the subject in the coming days. Also, the state run NBCC (India) is likely to be appointed as the land management agency for all ailing PSUs. The NBCC, on its part, will aid these PSUs in selling these lands so they can use the income generated to meet their liabilities.

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Real Estate

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.