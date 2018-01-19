Centre identifies 9 new smart cities, takes total identified to 99

The fourth and the final round of smart cities was finally announced on Friday and nine cities made the cut. Silvassa from Dadar and Nagar Haveli topped the list, followed by Erode in Tamil Nadu; Diu in Daman and Diu and Bihar Sharif in Bihar.

Shillong is the tenth city on the list but is yet to submit its proposal.

Other cities who made it to the list include Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Kavaratti in Lakshwadeep.

Uttar Pradesh that had been given 13 smart city slots, of which it won 10. Ghaziabad, Meerut and Rampur are the three cities that missed out. Ghaziabad applied for the smart cities challenge for the fourth time.

New Town in Kolkata that made it to the fast track list in May 2016 is yet to incorporate a special purpose vehicle (SPV) or appoint a project management consultant.

Announcing the list of nine cities, housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep S Puri said: “The winning cities have improved the quality of their smart city proposals by 19 percent on an average to become eligible for the selection process. Each city has developed a unique vision and has selected an area based development (ABD) which will be developed as a lighthouse to be replicated by the city.”

The nine selected cities have proposed an investment of Rs 12,824 crore, of which Rs 10,639 crore would be in area-based development (ABD) and Rs 2,185 crore in pan-city initiatives, which would be impacting 35.3 lakh people living in these areas, the minister said.

These nine cities have approximately 409 projects. The breakup for sources of funding for these projects is as follows: Smart City Mission (with contribution from State and Centre) 61.25%, Convergence 24.19%, PPP 12.90%, own sources 1.57%, and other sources 0.09%.

With Friday’s announcement, 99 cities have made it to the smart cities list. With the selection of these nine cities, the total proposed investment in the Smart City Mission would Rs 2.04 lakh crore.

The nine cities were selected out of the 15 cities that had submitted their proposals. These included Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Amravati (Maharashtra), Erode and Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) and Moradabad, Meerut, Sharanpur, Bareilly, Rampur, Rae Bareli and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Silvasa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Kavaratti (Lakshwadweep) and Diu (Daman and Diu), sources said.



"With the selection of these nine cities, the total proposed investment in @SmartCities_HUA would be ₹2,03,979 crore." - MoS H&UA @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/tzlQh1UP7Z — MoHUA (@MoHUA_India) January 19, 2018

The 100 Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. Under the mission, the Centre allocates Rs 500 crore to each of the cities for implementing projects proposed by it. This amount is matched with a grant of the same amount by the respective state.