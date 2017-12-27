App
| Source: PTI

Foyr.com raises USD 3.8 million from JLL, others

The funding will enable deeper integration of Foyr's proprietary technology in real estate projects and expansion of the brand in global markets, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Foyr.com, a technology platform for visualising real estate spaces, today said it has raised USD 3.8 million in series-A funding led by property consultancy JLL and other individual and non-institutional investors.

The funding will enable deeper integration of Foyr's proprietary technology in real estate projects and expansion of the brand in global markets, the company said in a statement.

Foyr.com Founder and CEO Shailesh Goswami said the funding will be used for the company's expansion to newer markets in India and abroad.

"Real estate is a high value transaction and we empower real estate buyers to make informed decisions by providing advanced technology to builders, architects and developers for visualisation of their projects," he added.

With the latest round of funding, Foyr will enhance its technology stack and launch new products by next year, the company said.

