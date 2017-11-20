App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fitch projects India’s property sector’s outlook as stable

RERA, decline in interest rates to boost demand for property in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Evolving regulatory landscape, implementation of RERA, improvement in macroeconomic environment and a decline in interest rates may boost demand for property in India, says Fitch 2018 Outlook: Property/South and South East Asia.

In India rapid depletion of unsold inventory may also quicken the sector's revival, it says.

It also said that a shift towards affordable housing will spur demand in Indonesia.

related news

“Fitch forecasts a stable outlook for the south and south-east Asian property sector in 2018, mainly driven by improving macroeconomic conditions and growing business activity in Indonesia and Vietnam, and new regulations in India. Nevertheless, there may be disruptions to growth, especially from political risk leading up to elections in Indonesia,” says Bernard Kie, Associate Director.

Citing the example of two developers, it says that real estate companies are expected to focus on completing existing projects where land costs have already been incurred.

RERA to drive consolidation in 2018

The implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016 (RERA), which came into full force on 1 May 2017, will continue to reduce the pace of new launches in 2018 as developers focus on completing existing projects. The introduction of a goods and services tax in 2017, while broadly neutral for the sector, is also shifting demand towards completed properties as they attract lower taxes.

These trends will drive consolidation in 2018 - larger and more financially sound developers will survive, while smaller or highly leveraged companies will likely resort to asset sales to shore up liquidity, it says.

Unsold inventory to drop from financial year 2017 peak

It also forecasts that unsold inventory may fall in 2018 as most developers will focus on completing their property projects to comply with RERA.

“Unsold inventory for a sample of seven large developers rose to INR668 billion at FYE17, from INR631 billion at FYE16. This translates to an inventory turnover of around three years of annual revenue at FYE17, up from around two years at FYE16,” it says.

tags #Business #commercial #India #Real Estate #RERA #Residential

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.