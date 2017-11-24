Enhancement and rationalisation of PMAY may help offload 75% of 11 lakh unsold units

The Centre’s decision to increase the carpet area of affordable houses for the middle-income group (MIG) and implementation of the credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have received a mixed response. While some experts say that it will only benefit builders as 75 percent of 11 lakh unsold stock will now get offloaded through this route while others say that subsidy will not act as a motivating factor for homebuyers to buy property, it will only help people make decisions faster.

“Around 75 percent of the 11 lakh unsold inventory across the country will get offloaded through this scheme Earlier, only new supply could have qualified,” says Pankaj Kapoor of Liases Foras.

Had the loan limit been increased from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh and Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, the increased subvention would have actually helped home buyers say, experts.

Samantak Das, chief economist and national director (research) at Knight Frank India, says that the revised norms have increased the carpet area from 969 sq ft to 1,292 sq ft for MIG-I category buyers and 1,184 sq feet to 1,615 sq feet for MIG-II buyers. “Considering that the loan threshold and interest subsidy amount remain unchanged, these relaxations will not have any significant impact from the buyer's point of view. However, from the supply side, many more projects will now become eligible to benefit from this scheme.’’

While there is almost 50 percent increase in the size, it does not impact buyers much while it may help builders offload unsold inventory. Had the loan limit been increased say from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh and Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, then subvention would have been much more and that would have helped buyers, he adds.

As per the revised scheme, the carpet area under MIG-I has been increased from 90 square metres up to 120 square metres and carpet area in the case of 110 square metres has been increased to 150 square metres, both effective January 1, 2017. The subsidy of up to Rs 2.30 lakh on home loans under the middle-income group category 2 and Rs 2.35 lakh for MIG 1 will now be available until March 2019.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri had said last week while the intention of the scheme was clear, the limitation of the carpet area was acting as a disincentive with several buyers and builders saying that it was an artificial limit.

“There are many hard working, young professionals into their first job who want the security of a home. What we decided after getting feedback from the market was that if we were to raise the carpet area, it would provide great relief,” he had said.

Bankers have all along said that the biggest challenge with regard to the scheme was to do with the size of projects. Earlier, it catered only to those housing units that are 90 sq m and 110 sq m and such sizes are difficult to come by in most tier 2 cities where the houses are bigger. By capping the size of the unit between 90 sq m to 110 sq m most properties had gone out of size.

“Size was the limiting factor, it was a hindrance. The intention of most buyers is to get the right property but they could not avail of PMAY because of the awkward size in cities. Now with the standard size being defined and fitting into most existing projects, decision making is likely to become faster. Now with builders propagating the scheme because most of their projects will fit into it, it will by default get pushed and more buyers will come forward to avail of it,” says Rishi Mehra of Wishfin.com

As for whether a subsidy of up to Rs 2.30 lakh on home loans under the middle-income group category 2 and Rs 2.35 lakh for MIG 1 will matter to buyers, data by Wishfin has indicated that a mere drop of 0.5 percent bps in January 2017 led to a 29 percent increase in the number of applications received from buyers. Also, a 0.20 percent drop in August 2017 led to a 7 percent increase in applications.

Bankers say that rationalization in sizes will help both tier 1 and tier 2 or tier 3 towns because sizes there are bigger and land prices are much lower. But having said that, there will still be buyers who would be waiting for prices to come down further. There will still be fence sitters who may not buy in the location where subsidy is available because it is far from their workplace or has no infrastructure.

“There will still be people who will take a decision basis the location of the project, proximity to work, infrastructure in the area etc rather than whether the subsidy is available or not. A subsidy will not be a motivating factor to buy property, it will only help people take a decision faster,” say some bankers.

Most people purchase a house in a location not necessarily because a CLSS subsidy is available. They will not shift to a location because a subsidy is available in that area. A buyer will continue to purchase a house in Noida not because a CLSS scheme waiver is available but because it is closer to his workplace or due to other factors that dictate his decision to buy a house.

The scheme is applicable for those earning between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh and those with incomes of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. As per income tax department data, there are 68 lakh people earning about Rs 18 lakh.

