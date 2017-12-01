Draw for DDA housing scheme 2017: 20,000 units to be launched between March to June next year

Moneycontrol News

As many as 81,000 houses are currently under various stages of construction by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) out of which 20,000 will be offered as part of the 2018 housing scheme that will be launched anytime between March and June next year, DDA officials said at the draw for the 2017 scheme held on Thursday.

“The responsibility for providing affordable housing has been given to DDA and 81,000 houses are currently under various stages of construction out of which 20,000 will be ready until March. We will launching the next scheme anytime between March and June next year,” said JP Agarwal, DDA's Principal Commissioner (Housing).

These will be a mix of lower income group (LIG), middle income group (MIG) and high income group (HIG) flats and will be located in areas such as Narela, Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jasola among others. The price range of these flats is not yet finalised.

Eligible allottees will be able to avail interest subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh to Rs.2.67 lakh under the Credit-Linked Subsidy component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), which has now been extended for 15 more months beyond December this year.

Agarwal also said that over the next four years, DDA will try and allot as many as 81,000 units as part of the Housing for All Mission 2022.

The draw for the DDA's 2017 housing scheme was held on Thursday in the Capital’s Vikas Sadan's Auction Hall from 11 am. The entire procedure was web-streamed live. Independent judges — retired justice S N Agrawal, Professor Kolin Paul of IIT Delhi and Vishnu Chandra of National Informatics Centre monitored the lottery.

"The scheme was launched in June 2017 and the deadline for receiving the forms ended on September 11. A total of 46,675 applications were received and after scrutiny of applications 46,080 were eligible for the draw for 12,617 units. The last date for applying for any rectification in forms ended on November 10," he said, adding the demand-cum-allotment letters will be send within a month.

The 12,000-odd flats includ HIG — 85; MIG — 403 ; LIG — 11,757 and Janta — 372. These were priced anything between Rs 7 lakh to over Rs 1.26 crore. DDA had incentivised this year’s offer by removing the five year lock-in period for resale besides retaining the prices at the 2014 levels.

Of the total number of flats, around 10,000 unoccupied ones are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 have been lying vacant.

While launching its 2017 housing scheme in June, former Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu had announced that DDA would be offering a total of one lakh houses, as many as 20,000 per year till 2022 to further the mission of Housing for All.

Benefits of PMAY scheme can be availed by successful applicants as per their income category. Under the CLSS, MIG beneficiaries with annual income of above Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 12 lakh would get an interest subsidy of 4 percent on a 20-year loan component of Rs 9 lakh. Those with annual income exceeding Rs 12 lakh and up to Rs 18 lakh would get interest subsidy of 3 percent.

Stating that the DDA has so far allotted about 4 lakh houses to the denizens of Delhi, Agarwal, said that even with respect to the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), DDA is working “shoulder to shoulder” with the government. “We are creating EWS housing and the in-situ slum redevelopment process has also started under which houses are being constructed.”