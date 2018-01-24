Draft national urban policy in the works, to be ready by March: Sources

With projections that by 2030 almost half of India’s population would be residing in urban areas, the government is working on a draft National Urban Policy, which is expected to be ready by March this year, ministry sources said.

“We are working on the country’s first National Urban Policy framework. We have already set up a committee which is looking at developing the policy. It may take about three months to be get the first cut of the draft policy,” said ministry officials.

A national policy is necessary in order to stem haphazard urbanization, find solutions to the present urban mess, streamline development, and ensure that all urban missions are brought under a common platform.

“Urban development is a state subject and there is a need for a national urban policy that looks at drawing up a framework for urbanization for the entire country,” sources said.

It is also important to have such a policy in place because India is a party to the to the New Urban Agenda, the commitment it made at Habitat III, the UN conference on housing held in Ecuador in October 2016. It is now trying to come up with a draft national urban policy to align its urban policies with the New Urban Agenda.

It should be noted that goal 11 of UN’s Sustainable Development Goals is important because it concerns making cities and human settlements “inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.”

The national urban policy is expected to focus on these tenets that include inclusive growth, commitment to environment sustainability, empowering local level institutions/municipalities, housing, urban infrastructure finance system, social justice, gender equality, focus on infrastructure, enhancing mobility, urban information system, cooperative federalism, strengthening housing finance systems.

According to a document titled Philosophical Principles for the National Urban Policy Framework, 2018, cities need to invest in their clusters of human capital, which will change as per the particular context of the city’s economic activities, and create the necessary infrastructure for sustaining the human clusters that occur at different locations in the city.

It also says that cities should plan for density. It points out that the conventional response to density has been to reduce density in urban areas and that has proved to be ineffective as well as expensive as it has led to development in the periphery creating problems of sprawls. The focus should therefore be on accommodating density as per location rather than type of land use.

It also states that transportation networks ought to be created between cities and surrounding areas. The region should be planned as a network of mid-sized and small urban centres that have direct economic links with the city.

The document proposes that cities should be encouraged to leverage their own human resources, economic activities ad iconic past investments for generation of funds and revenue. It also says that formation of local citizen groups should be encouraged to help urban bodies identify projects and monitor their progress.