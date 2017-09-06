Homebuyers write to PM Modi, say Jaypee case is a ‘ticking time bomb’

Moneycontrol News

Describing the Jaypee insolvency case as a “ticking time bomb,” homebuyers have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to personally intervene in the matter to protect their interests as their life savings have been invested in the project.

They have urged the Prime Minister to amend certain provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 lest it be used as a “potent tool” in the hands of the builders who have gobbled up the life savings of millions of home buyers across the country and “are looking for an exit without any corresponding liability.”

“It would then appear to the people that this escape route was strategically provided by modulating the Code to favour these defaulting builders who have over the years siphoned off monies collected from home buyers,” says the letter.

Real estate projects across the country should be categorised as normal and high risk categories and accordingly steps should be taken by your government in high risk projects so as to safeguard the interest of homebuyers, the letter written by Abhay Upadhyay, Convenor of Fight for RERA, said.

The letter urges the Prime Minister to amend some provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The first being that homebuyers should “have higher priorities than banks in terms of getting back their dues either in the form of completion of project or refunds with reasonable interest i.e., without any haircut from liquidated assets,” says the letter, adding the stakes in case of homebuyers are high as their life savings are stuck.

The letter also recommends that the insolvency resolution professional be given the powers to bring into insolvency proceedings other companies under the same management and also attach the personal wealth of the promoters since it is “expected that the company under insolvency proceedings may be drastically asset negative.”

It also brings to the notice of the Prime Minister that the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 (RERA) has not proven to offer much relief to buyers in this regard as its provisions have been diluted by most states and that the maximum number of ongoing projects have been excluded from the ambit of RERA.

The letter urges the Prime Minister to provide powers to the regulator to attach the assets of all the companies under the same promoter including his personal wealth to arrange funds for completion of unfinished projects.

“RERA does not provide any powers to real estate regulators for attachment of assets of either the company developing such projects or other companies under the same promoter or even the personal assets of defaulting promoters,” says Abhay Upadhyay, Convener of Fight for RERA, in the letter to the prime minister.

The letter, a copy of which has also been marked to the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, also says that banks should be advised to stop collecting EMIs from homebuyers whose projects have been delayed in order to give relief from the double burden of paying both EMI and rent.

“For projects that are delayed for more than five years, banks should be ready to take a haircut and foreclose all loans without collecting any further EMIs since it will be wrong on the part of the banks to take a haircut from loans taken by billionaire industrialists and burden middle class homebuyers with EMIs.”

The letter also appeals to the Prime Minister to initiate the exercise of collecting data of all incomplete projects across India and track the number of stuck homebuyers in those projects. “The project should be categorised as normal and high risk categories and accordingly steps should be taken by your government in high risk projects so as to safeguard the interest of homebuyers in those projects either by invoking amended provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 or RERA.”

“You may also consider our earlier appeal to constitute high level empowered committee comprising all stakeholders to protect the interest of homebuyers in high risk category projects,” the letter adds.