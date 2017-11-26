App
Real Estate
| Source: PTI

DLF becomes LEED certified provider of green commercial space

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the world's most widely used and recognised green building rating system

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DLF's 31 office buildings across major cities and a shopping mall at Noida, comprising a total of 28.5 million sq ft area, have 'LEED' certification, becoming a leading provider of green commercial space.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the world's most widely used and recognised green building rating system.

DLF, in a statement, said the company is the only commercial real estate entity to have 31 office buildings and country's largest mall constituting to 10.7 million sq ft LEED Platinum and 17.8 million sq ft LEED Gold Certifications.

DLF's rental business has recently got '2017 Greenbuild Leadership Award' from US Green Building Council (USGBC).

On getting this award, DLF Rental Business MD Sriram Khattar said, "Being a responsible commercial real estate organisation, environment sensitivity and the importance of sustainability are paramount to us."

"The adoption of these practices not only creates healthier and more productive workplaces but also reduce the operating costs for our clients while protecting the environment at large," he added.

Khattar said the company would now target the highest certification of LEED Platinum for entire commercial assets.

The award acknowledges DLF's contribution towards the green building movement through sustainability of design and integration of energy and environment conservation practices, the statement said.

DLF has a commercial portfolio of about 30-31 million sq ft area and earns a rental income of about Rs 3,000 crore.

