Development work in Rohini scheme to be completed soon: DDA

The developmental activities in the Rohini residential scheme of 1981 will be completed shortly, the Delhi Development Authority said today.

The issuance of the allotment-cum-demand letters to the remaining 14,352 allottees of the scheme can be issued once the developmental activities are completed, it said.

The Rohini Residential scheme was launched in 1981 by the DDA for MIG, LIG & EWS/Janta categories and envisaged to accommodate 8.5 lakh population across the area of 2,497 hectare.

"The proposed scheme comprises plotted, group housing, community centre, conveyance shopping and other community facilities. Out of the total plots, 97 per cent plots are for the allotment to the economically weaker sections and low and middle income groups," the DDA said in a statement.

A total of 82,384 applications were received for the allotment of plots under various categories and 80,587 applicants were found eligible, it said.

The allotment letter to 11,066 applicants who were allotted plots in the draw held in 2012 and 2014 have been issued during November 2014 to January 2015.

"Out of these, possession could not be issued to 1,460 applicants who have deposited premium of plot within due date, owing to deficiencies in documents submitted by the applicants," the DDA said.

The DDA has also developed an application which facilitates the submission of documents by the applicant online and a public notice in this regard was also issued on November 24, the urban body said.

The scheme went on smoothly till 1991 but was delayed on account of various litigations filed by the land owner as well as applicants in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, it added.

"However, demand-cum-allotment letter in respect of 14,352 allottees of Sector-34 (Part-II, Pkt A-4, C-5 & C-6) Sector 35, 36,37 & 38 are yet to be issued in view of the delay in the development of land, which is likely to be completed shortly," it said.