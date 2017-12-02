Delhi’s Land Pooling Policy to be approved on December 8: Sources

The amended Land Pooling Policy for Delhi will be approved on December 8, Housing & Urban Affairs Ministry sources said on Friday. Under the land pooling policy, nearly 22,000 hectares of land is likely to be pooled benefitting about 95 lakh people.

On December 8, the authority will clear the new policy with changes, post which the process of rolling out the policy will begin, sources said adding it will then be open for public comments.

After December, it will likely take a month's time for the policy to be notified. “We are hoping that a public notice/notification inviting the landowners to come forward may be issued as early as January next year,” sources said.

At a meeting between Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on October 13, various aspects of Land Pooling Policy were discussed and it was decided that some changes be made to the policy.

At the meeting it was decided that the policy be simplified for speedy execution and that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will act as a facilitator and planner as against the role initially envisaged for it.



#LandPoolingPolicy which I announced early October is very much work in progress. Final notification being vetted. Should see light of the day within few weeks. Policy issues of this kind go through multi-agency consultations & require endorsements. pic.twitter.com/iJWCSH26uj

— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 13, 2017

Puri had recently tweeted that the Land Pooling Policy is a work in progress and financial notification was being vettted.

The changes suggested at the October meeting have now been incorporated.

Originally, land pooled under the policy was to be transferred to DDA, which was to act as the Developer Entity (DE) and undertake further sectoral planning and development of infrastructure in the pooled land. At the October meeting it was decided to do away with this requirement and ensure that land title continued to be with the original land owners.

DDA was also asked to immediately initiate spatial and services planning for the five zones covered under Land Pooling Policy, so that the policy could be given immediate effect after finalisation of regulations under the Policy.

DDA was also asked to ensure single-window clearance mechanism for according necessary approvals for speedy implementation at the meeting.

The National Institute of Urban Affairs was given the task to handhold DDA to make the necessary changes and create appropriate regulations for the implementation of the land pooling policy

Land Pooling Policy covers the greenfield areas in five zones viz., J, K-1, L, N and P-II coming under the Master Plan of Delhi-2021. To incentivize dense development for effective utilization of scarce land resource in the national capital, the policy permits enhanced FAR of 400 as against the present 150. To promote affordable housing, an additional FAR of 15 percent is also allowed.

About 22,000 hectares of land is expected to be pooled which could meet the needs of about 95 lakh people. Land pooling would catalyse economic, social and civic development of the national capital besides triggering substantial investments and employment generation.

Under the Land Pooling Policy, 60 percent of pooled land would be returned to land owners after infrastructure development, if the pooled land is 20 hectares and above and 48 percent, if the land pooled, is between 2 and 20 hectares. Of the 60 percent of returned land, 53 percent will be for residential purposes, 5 percent for city level commercial use and 2 percent for public and semi-public use. In the other case, the same would be 43 percent, 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Affordable houses for Economically Weaker Sections to be built under the policy shall be of the size of 32-40 sq mt. Half of this housing stock shall be retained by the Developer Entity to house Community Service People working for the residents/owners of the Group Housing. These houses will be built at the site or at premises contiguous to the site allotted. The other half of affordable houses shall be sold to DDA at the base cost of Rs 2,000 per sq ft for further sale to beneficiaries.