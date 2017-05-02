Delayed notification, non-uniformity of rules could dilute implementation of RERA: ICRA

Moneycontrol News

The implementation of the Real Estate Regulation (and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), is set to bring about a paradigm shift in the way the real estate industry operates in India.

However, effective implementation could be a challenge given the lack of certain regulatory norms, lesser uniformity and that only seven states have come on board the RERA regime.

“For effective implementation of the provisions, the state governments had to frame rules governing these sections and set up state-level real estate regulatory authorities and appellate tribunals to implement the rules," said K Ravichandran, Senior Vice President and Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA

Except Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Bihar and the Union Territories, most have missed the deadline to notify its rules under the RERA, which was October 31, 2016.

"As on date, only seven states have notified the required rules, resulting in a lower compliance ratio to start with. The absence of a regulator or appropriate rules can result in a regulatory vacuum and dilution of the Act’s provisions,” Ravichandran added in a statement.

Other states including Karnataka, Haryana and Telangana have framed draft rules, but the final rules are yet to be notified. The progress in setting up the RERA at the state level, as required under the Act, has also been slow and is likely to extend beyond the stipulated timeline of April 30, 2017.

Only Madhya Pradesh has set up its RERA till date, whereas certain other states have set up interim regulatory authorities (as permitted under the Act). Even if the RERA is established and notified within the April deadline, the process of staffing the body with requisite personnel and streamlining of operations could take further time.

The basic objective of the RERA is to protect the interest of consumers through a regulatory regime that improves the transparency level and accountability of real estate developers.

The Act came into effect on May 1, incorporating sections on mandatory registration of projects, enhanced responsibilities and obligations of project promoters, as well as penalties that can be imposed for deviation from rules.

Since registration with the RERA has been made mandatory for any project to be marketed and sold, further delay in setting up regulatory infrastructure could impact the operations of real estate developers, especially in case of new project launches.

All ongoing projects (which have not received occupancy certificate till date) are also required to apply for registration with the RERA within three months of the Act’s commencement. In this regard, customers may defer their purchasing decision until a project is registered with the RERA, thereby putting pressure on the demand in the near term.

“The Act provides that if the RERA does not reject the application for registration within a period of 30 days, the project would be deemed to be registered. Thus, if the RERA does not have adequate resources to scrutinise the applications, this may result in dilution of the due diligence at the registration stage.

“The RERA also plays an important function of acting upon complaints against the promoters of projects and hence the protection available to consumers can also be weakened in case of any delay in setting up the RERA. Nonetheless, some of the penal provisions including imprisonment of promoters/employees in case of failure to comply with the regulations may create an excessive fear in the developer community,” ICRA said.