DDA to offer 20,000 flats as part of its 2018 housing scheme in June

As many as 20,000 flats will be on offer in the next housing scheme that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to launch around June 2018 across all income categories. The price of these units is yet to be decided, DDA officials said.

“We will be launching 20,000 flats in the second quarter of 2018 which will be a mix of LIG, MIG and HIG flats,” said JP Agarwal, DDA's Principal Commissioner (Housing).

These will be located in areas such as Narela, Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jasola among others. The price range of these flats is not yet finalised.

Eligible allottees will be able to avail interest subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh to Rs.2.67 lakh under the Credit-Linked Subsidy component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) which has now been extended for 15 more months beyond December this year, sources said.

While launching its 2017 housing scheme in June under which 12,072 houses were on offer, former Minister of Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu had announced that DDA would be offering a total of one lakh houses, as many as 20,000 per year till 2022 to further the mission of Housing for All.

In June this year, DDA launched 12,000 flats, ranging from Rs 7 lakh to over Rs 1.26 crore. DDA had incentivised this year’s offer by removing the five year lock-in period for resale besides retaining the prices at the 2014 levels.

The draw for DDA's housing scheme launched in June, for which the urban body has received over 46,000 applications, would be held around the end of November, Agarwal said.

“The date was extended only once and only serious buyers have applied this time around,” he added.

The Delhi Development Authority or DDA is offering 12,000 flats across four income categories in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar and Siraspur.

Of the total number of flats, nearly 11,000 flats include those that were surrendered after the 2014 draw while around 2,000 have been lying vacant.

After the closure of the extended deadline for submission of forms, about 90,000 forms were sold.

"The deadline ended on September 11 and the total number of applications received stand at over 46,000. The last date for applying for any rectification in forms ended on November 10," officials said, adding the draw of the lots is likely be streamed online.

Benefits of PMAY scheme can be availed by successful applicants as per their income category. Under the CLSS, MIG beneficiaries with annual income of above Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 12 lakh would get an interest subsidy of 4 percent on a 20-year loan component of Rs 9 lakh. Those with annual income exceeding Rs 12 lakh and up to Rs 18 lakh would get interest subsidy of 3 percent.

The four categories of houses under the 2017 scheme are - HIG (high-income group) with 87 flats ranging from Rs.53.52 lakh to Rs. 126.81 lakh; MIG (middle-income group) with 404 flats ranging from Rs. 31.32 lakh to Rs. 93.95 lakh; LIG/one-bedroom flats numbering 11,197 and ranging from Rs. 14.50 lakh to Rs. 30.30 lakh; and 384 Janta flats ranging from Rs. 7.07 lakh to Rs. 12.76 lakh.

For the LIG (lower-income group) category, the registration fee will be Rs. 1 lakh while for MIG and HIG flats, Rs. 2 lakh will be charged.