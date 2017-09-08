DDA Housing Scheme 2017: Only 8,000 applications received for 11,000 LIG flats

Moneycontrol News

Only 8,000 applications have been received for the 11,000 flats earmarked for the lower income group (LIG) under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Aawasiya Yojana, according to the Financial Express. The deadline for applications is just 4 days away.

The affordable housing scheme that was meant for residents of Delhi and the surrounding metropolitan region saw 20,000 applications filed in all. This compares with over 10 lakh applications received the last time the scheme was announced in September 2014.

The main objective was to provide a pucca house for every family in urban areas with a water connection, toilets, electricity supply and complete road connectivity.

When the scheme was first inaugurated in 2014, it was to give out 12000 houses in areas all over in the city, which are provided on a free hold basis over various income groups.

The system is lot based, and applicants can fill up to seven options. People can inspect the flats before the applying. This can be done online or offline.

The scheme is credit-linked. Bank loans are provided with an interest rate of 6.5 percent for a period of 20 years for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Home loan rates for the LIG and Medium Income Group (MIG) group are provided on pages 3 to 5 of the website.

Two main conditions that are worth looking into are that both the spouses can give separate applications. In the event that one of the spouses get a flat, they will be refunded with the application money for the others.

Also, the PAN card is a compulsory document to be submitted for the application process.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that the 11,000 houses which are up for grabs are the ones that were returned by allottees of the 2014 housing scheme because these were either too small (about 33 sq m in size), or because there was no infrastructure available.

While DDA has sweetened the offer this time around by removing the five-year lock-in period and has kept the prices at the 2014 levels, not many homebuyers waiting on the fence are too keen to apply. Even buyers, who were successful allottees in earlier schemes, claim that sub-standard quality and maintenance are major issues faced by these units.