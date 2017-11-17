CREDAI-MCHI will be holding its ‘28th Real Estate & Housing Finance Exhibition’, from November 16-19, 2017. The exhibition, which will be held at the MMRDA Grounds, at BKC, in Mumbai, is set to be … READ FULL STORY

The post CREDAI-MCHI real estate exhibition to be held from November 16-19, 2017, in Mumbai appeared first on Housing News.

CREDAI-MCHI will be holding its ‘28th Real Estate & Housing Finance Exhibition’, from November 16-19, 2017. The exhibition, which will be held at the MMRDA Grounds, at BKC, in Mumbai, is set to be the first major property expo, post-RERA and will showcase RERA-registered properties.

Speaking about the expo, Mayur Shah, president, CREDAI-MCHI, said “The market is looking positive due to the festive season, which has just concluded and I believe we will reach our peak in another six months. Also, with the property exhibition starting on November 16, potential buyers have the perfect opportunity as it is the first big property exhibition post-RERA.”

Major real estate brands, such as L&T Realty, Godrej Properties, Aditya Birla, Radius Developers, Shivalik Ventures, Kanakia Spaces, Ajmera Realty, Marathon Realty, Rustomjee, Ekta World, Veena Developers, Romell Group, Mayfair Housing, Wadhwa Group and many more, will participate in the exhibition. State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UCO Bank, PNB, Syndicate Bank, PNB Housing, LIC Housing, India Bulls and Tata Capital, will be among the prominent banks and HFCs at the expo.

The post CREDAI-MCHI real estate exhibition to be held from November 16-19, 2017, in Mumbai appeared first on Housing News.