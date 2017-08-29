Amid home buyers' complaints, MoS Finance Meghwal says consumer interest is govt's 'highest priority'

Moneycontrol News

Amid home buyers' complaints that the government was not doing enough to address their problems, minister of state for finance Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said that “consumer interest” was the government's “highest priority”.

Meghwal added that the government intends to protect the interests of buyers stuck with stalled projects through the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA). He was replying to a query about ongoing protests by home buyers of Jaypee group and Amrapali, while speaking at an event here.

The minister said the government is regularly reviewing the situation and buyers' interest will be protected through the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, which was passed last year and came into effect in May 2017.

He also said that the government was aware of the home buyers' problems and therefore brought a new regulatory law, RERA, last year for the benefit of both buyers and developers. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code would also help in ease of doing business, he added.

"For those developers who have defaulted on promise and not delivered flats, we are regularly reviewing the situation. Through RERA, we are protecting the interest of home buyers and will provide relief. Be it any developer group, regulators will do its job," Meghwal said.

Thousands of home buyers have been holding protests after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted IDBI's plea for initiating insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech for defaulting on a Rs 526 crore loan. Bank of Baroda has also approached NCLT for initiating insolvency proceedings against Amrapali, leading the buyers to protest on streets and go on hunger strike.

On buyers’ complaint that the government was not giving them an ear, the minister said: "Home buyers have met me. I have spoken to owner of Jaypee Group also. We are in regular touch. We will take care of interest of consumers."

On the issue of GST, he said that he will take up any issues that developers have relating to the GST. "We have an open mind. If there is any tax related issue, I will take up the matter in the GST Council," he said.

Speaking at the event, housing and urban affairs, rural development and Panchayati Raj and drinking water and sanitation minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government will look into the demands of developers for the growth of the real estate sector, which plays an important role in employment generation.

Speaking on the occasion, Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said that the government is considering a plan to acquire surplus land parcels from public sector enterprises to develop housing projects and townships under the Prime Minister’s affordable housing scheme for weaker sections under 'housing for all by 2022'.

The government is currently in consultation with state governments and Union Territories to persuade them to acquire available land from their public sector enterprises for this purpose, Mishra said.

In addition to this, the government is looking to bring in the most advanced construction technologies across the world to ensure that these affordable houses are constructed quickly.

Mishra assured realty developers at the convention that they would not face inconveniences in terms of approvals for their construction plans after March 2018, not only in the Centre but also in various states.

Speaking about GST and affordable housing, minister of urban development, health, industries, home, public work department, power, transport, Government of NCT of Delhi, Satyendar Jain appealed to real estate developers to not aggressively pursue high-end housing but to come forward to construct affordable houses.

He was also of the view that the GST rates on real estate and construction sector were too high and should be reviewed. With lower GST rates, compliance and collections would increase substantially, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Punjab, Vini Mahajan also spoke at the two-day conference. She said that the Government of Punjab would soon introduce new building rules for the state and also promote rental housing in a big way.