Collector rates of properties in Haryana to be revised twice a year: CM Khattar

The Haryana government has decided to revise the collector rates of properties both in urban and rural areas, twice in a financial year, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.

The decision has been taken with a view to bring uniformity, transparency and avoiding any major gap between the market price and collector rates of properties, he said at an event here.

A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner concerned for this purpose, Khattar was quoted as saying in an official release.

The collector rates fixed by respective DCs would be uploaded on the website for inviting suggestions and objections and would be finalised after due consideration, it said.

Khattar said that three years ago, when he had taken over the reins of the administration in the state, he had resolved to put an end to corruption by adopting zero tolerance policy and minimising the scope for discretion.

Besides scrapping interview for selection to class III and IV category posts, it was decided to give weightage of five per cent to the candidate in whose family no one is in government job, and the annual income of the family is less than Rs three lakh, he said.

Similarly, five percent weightage would be given to the candidate who lost his father before attaining the age of 15.

A provision of five per cent weightage has also been made for the candidates belonging to Denotifed Tribes who have not yet been covered under the Scheduled Castes or Backward Classes, Khattar said.

The chief minister said earlier there was rampant corruption in the transfer of employees, particularly of teachers, as their transfer was done manually.

"Only ten per cent of the teachers were present in the schools as they had to make frequent rounds of Chandigarh to get postings of their choice. But as a result of the online teachers transfer policy implemented by the present government, transparency was introduced in the system and about 93 per cent teachers got stations of their choice.

"Last year, transfer of 42,000 teachers was effected with a single click," he said.

While emphasising the need for social security for every individual, he said his government was taking all such steps as were required for the uplift of the needy and the poor.