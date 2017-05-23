Check these Vastu Shastra norms, before moving into a rental home

Vastu Shastra compliance, is nowadays an important factor that influences the decision of home buyers and tenants, alike. “One of the main difficulties of living in a rented flat or apartment, is that you … READ FULL STORY

Vastu Shastra compliance, is nowadays an important factor that influences the decision of home buyers and tenants, alike. “One of the main difficulties of living in a rented flat or apartment, is that you cannot make a lot of changes in the flat, without taking the prior approval of the owner. If a house is made by keeping Vastu principles in mind, then, the people living in such flats will not face any difficulties,” says Ateet Vengurlekar, principal architect and interior designer of Blue Arch.

As people living in rented homes cannot undertake any civil work, if so required by Vastu, this may often force tenants to vacate such homes frequently, in order to avoid Vastu faults.

10 important Vastu points for tenants looking for a rented home



Vastu in the rented house, works for the space that has been occupied by the tenant.

The direction of the house or the ‘facing’ of the house, is the direction you face, while coming out of the house.

The direction of the main entrance is the most important aspect, while taking a rental home. The best entry is north-east, followed by north-west, east, north and west.

Avoid homes with south, south-east and south-west entries.

The kitchen should be in the south-east or north-west.

The master bedroom should be in the south-west.

There should be no kitchen, toilets or shoe racks in the north-east.

The shape of the house should be square or rectangular and there should not be any cut or extension in any direction.

Avoid homes having a balcony in the south-west direction.

If it is a duplex home, then, avoid staircases in the north-east direction.”



Another common query, pertains to who would be affected by Vastu defects – whether it would be the owner or the tenant. Experts have a difference of opinion in this subject. Some Vastu experts believe that the actual user is more affected due to non-compliance of Vastu, although the owner also suffers to a certain extent. Others believe that the good or bad effects of Vastu will only affect the persons who are staying in that house, irrespective of whether the house is rented, or occupied by the owners, or is in the name of somebody else. If the house owner leaves his own house and shifts to another house, then, the Vastu of his own house will not affect him. Either way, as a tenant, experts maintain that it is better to adhere to Vastu norms before you shift into a home, because it would impact you accordingly.