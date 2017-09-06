Centre asks states to focus on impactful and PPP-based smart city projects

Moneycontrol News

The Centre has asked states to focus on implementing smart city projects that have a visible and transformative impact on the lives of citizens in identified smart cities. The impactful projects identified a range from building 40 outdoor fitness centres in New Delhi Municipal Council area at a cost of Rs 1.31 crore to a redevelopment of 340-acre area in Bhopal at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

Following the review of Smart Cities Mission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during PRAGATI on August 30, Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary (Housing & Urban Affairs) wrote to the chief secretaries of all states and Union territories on the matter and asked them to ensure that work on impactful projects commences by November this year.

As many as 261 impactful smart city projects in 60 cities were announced during January to September 2016. These projects account for an investment of Rs 31,112 crore. States and UTs have also been asked to speed up work on 370 PPP projects that involve an investment of Rs 32,410 crore, a ministry release said.

An indicative list of impactful projects taken up in the first batch of 20 smart cities and others are:

Some of the major PPP smart city projects include Bhubaneswar (affordable housing- Rs 840 crore), Raipur (Urban Plaza at Ganj Mandi- Rs 983 crore), Bilaspur (Markets development – Rs 1,241 crore), Amritsar (Urban space development –Rs 1,028 crore), Coimbatore (Water supply – Rs 557 crore), Warangal, Telangana (Bus stand-Rs 611 crore), Shimla (Tourism and recreation infrastructure – Rs 898 crore), Aligarh (Smart multi-level parking- Rs 289 crore), Bengaluru (Tourism and recreation infrastructure – Rs 234 crore) and Pune (Electrical buses – Rs 170 crore).