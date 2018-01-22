App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: PTI

Builders Association of India seeks Prime Minister's intervention to fastrack infrastructure and housing projects

The decision was taken at the 28th All India Builders’ Convention that passed a resolution, asking the centre to release its land banks for its 'Housing For All by 2022' project

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Builders Association of India(BAI) sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to institutionalise their demands to fast track his flagship infrastructure and housing projects.

"We have decided to meet the Prime Minister and request him to institutionalise our demands and brief him of the sustainable advantage it would create towards India's development and equally in fast tracking his flagship infrastructure and housing projects," BAI National President H N Vijaya Raghava Reddy said.

The decision was taken at the 28th All India Builders’ Convention here that passed a resolution, asking the centre to release its land banks for its 'Housing For All by 2022' project. Reddy said BAI also decided to set up Builders Association of India Anti-Corruption Wing in all state chapters to make the sector corruption-free by 2022.

On the importance of pre-cast technology and quality, BAI Chief Patron B Seenaiah said all member companies and contractors recommended having a cell to adopt technologies which can enhance quality and reduce construction time cycles. "Precast technology can significantly reduce the project completion time, contributing directly to monetary savings and faster development," he said. "We are also appealing to the central government to promote and encourage precast technology in infra and housing projects," he added.

related news

The convention also passed other resolutions asking the centre to set up a single window approval system for infra projects, rationalising and formalising uniform contract condition and tendering,applicable across India by NITI Aayog. It also passed resolutions seeking use of precast material for quicker completion of projects, need for 'Cement Regulatory Authority' and establishing a separate ministry for infrastructure development due to heavy investment opportunities expected in the sector.

The resolutions passed in the convention will be submitted to the respective ministries and authorities in state governments and central government with a demand to implement them.

tags #Business #India #Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Real Estate

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.