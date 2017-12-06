Bombay HC upholds validity of RERA; permits authority to grant extension to local developers for completion of projects

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA). Several real estate developers and individual plot owners had challenged the constitutional validity of the act that came into force on May 1 this year and some of its provisions.

A bench comprising of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Rajesh Ketkar pronounced its judgment on a bunch of petitions filed by the developers and individual plot owners. “We hold that the challenge to constitutional validity of first proviso to section 3(1), 3(2)(a), explanation to section 3, section 4(2) (l) (c), section 4(2) l) (d), section 5(3) and the first proviso to section 6, section 7,8,18,22,38,40,59,60,61,63,,64 of Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 fails. These provisos are held to be constitutional, valid and legal,” said the bench.

However, the court permitted the RERA Authority to grant extension of time to developers for completion of projects on a case-by-case basis. It also said that the authority should not cancel projects or developers' registration in cases where the delay was caused due to "exceptional and compelling circumstances."

The court also struck down a provision that called for appointment of bureaucrats as members of an appellate tribunal. In the constitution of a tribunal, majority members must be judges or judicial officers, the court said.

“Having constitutionally upheld RERA, High Court of Bombay has reinforced the need for regulations to protect homebuyers’ interests in the real estate sector. RERA has now passed through the executive, legislature and judicial test. We urge the Centre, states and regulatory authorities to implement RERA in letter and spirit expeditiously and protect homebuyers’ interests,” says Abhay Upadhayay, president, Forum For People’s Collective Efforts.

Builders had filed cases in the High Courts of Bombay, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Bangalore challenging provisions of RERA including the provision of ongoing projects. DB Realty group of companies, had challenged as illegal, a provision which bars—except in case of a force majeure or a natural disaster—any extension beyond a year for completion of project, if it is not completed within the deadline mentioned by the builder while registration.

The government of India had filed a Transfer Petition in the apex court that sought for clubbing all similar cases in various courts. Thereon, the Supreme Court had directed High Court of Bombay to hear the cases filed in Maharashtra with a directive to give a judgment within 2 months.

The Bombay High Court had concluded hearing arguments in this matter last month.