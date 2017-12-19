Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project to be disabled-friendly

Ashwini Priolker

Mumbai’s 125-year-old Bhendi Bazaar, which will soon get a major facelift, will not only provide refurbished homes and shops to its residents but will also be disabled-friendly. The redevelopment project, which is being executed by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), has decided to include disabled-friendly features. The project spread across 16.5 acres and divided into 9 sub-clusters, is expected to impact over 20,000 people living in more than 250 dilapidated buildings.

“The entire project is sustainable and all-inclusive. We have taken into consideration the needs and requirements of all our tenants. By incorporating disabled-friendly features into our project we want to make it accessible to not just people with disability but also to senior citizens. These features will be helpful to people living in the neighbourhood and visitors coming to Bhendi Bazaar, ” says Abbas Master, CEO, SBUT.

Some of the prominent disabled-friendly features that will be seen at the redeveloped Bhendi Bazaar include ramps at the entrance, disabled-friendly unisex public toilets, reserved parking for the disabled, wheelchair accessible footpaths and public open spaces, drinking water facilities at accessible height etc. No separate budget has been allocated for incorporating these features. They are part of the Rs 4,000 crore total project cost.

Interestingly, according to a government of India survey, more than 80 percent of buildings in Mumbai are not disabled-friendly. “There is a huge deficit in what is needed to be done to make our infrastructure friendly for people living with disabilities and what is there on the ground. A daunting task remains in front of the government to make city’s infrastructure accessible to all,” says Kalhan Mattoo, a Mumbai- based architect and urban planner.

The Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project is spread across 16.5 acres and will knock down 250 dilapidated buildings, 1,250 shops and relocate 3,200 families. They will be replaced by 17 new buildings, divided into nine self-sustained sub clusters, accompanied by modern infrastructure such as wide and green roads. As many as 75 percent of the families inhabiting Bhendi Bazaar belong to the Dawoodi Bohra and Memon communities. Others are trading communities from Gujarat and Kutch regions.

Bhendi Bazaar is the first large cluster redevelopment project in Mumbai. The buildings in the area are part of the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) cluster development project. The Trust is overseeing the Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project, which became a pilot, and also one of the biggest projects for urban rejuvenation of one of Mumbai’s oldest and dying inner city areas. If successful, the project will become a blueprint for similar initiatives across urban India. The project was also picked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a showcase smart city project in July 2015.

Besides Bhendi Bazaar, cluster developments are coming up at Crawford Market, Mohammed Ali Road and other areas. Under Maharshtra’s cluster development scheme, a developer needs to prepare a master plan for the area, making adequate provisions for supportive infrastructure.

Further, the developer needs to provide free-of-cost tenements to all original and genuine occupiers. A total FSI of 4 is granted for cluster developments, and the developer is entitled to utilize the unused Floor Space Index as a free-sale component which he can develop and sell on the open market.

The Maharashtra government announced a cluster redevelopment policy in 2009 that seeks to redevelop the city in clusters rather than single buildings.

The area was in the news in September this year when a five-storeyed residential building in this congested area collapsed killing at least 13 people and injuring 16.